Shop with Chef Dan from raw seafood bar Sevida. We go from farmers market, to kitchen, to table in this video brought to you by The Duchess.
Raw Food Chef Creates Healthy Minimalistic Dishes Straight From Local Farmers
Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently
Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business By Dolores Quintana On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi...
Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant
The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
Culver City Pizzeria Continues Expansion
Roberta’s Pizza opens in Sportsman’s Lodge By Dolores Quintana Roberta’s Pizza is a Brooklyn-based pizzeria that has been a staple...
Local Winery Takes Visitors on Educational Wine “Hikes” in Malibu Mountains
September 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family-owned Cielo Farms takes visitors on an educational wine “hike” on their private vineyards. Learn more about this activity in...
Emmy Squared Pizza Opens First West Coast Restaurant in Collaboration with Local Brewery
August 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
New York favorite Emmy Squared Pizza has made a home on the Westside at Santa Monica Brew Works see all...
New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk
August 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining
August 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch
August 10, 2022 Staff Report
By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo
August 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?
July 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...
Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market
July 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Night Market has returned to The Bungalow! Sit down with Bungalow creator Brent Bolthouse and learn more about this...
Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture
July 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...
Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!
July 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
July 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
