Michelin Stars Shine Bright on LA: Somni West Hollywood and Providence Earn Top Honors

Two Restaurants in Los Angeles Receive Three Stars as Michelin Guide Celebrates Bold Flavors

The MICHELIN Guide California 2025 celebrated another milestone year for Los Angeles’ culinary scene, with four local restaurants earning new stars, including two elevated to the highest distinction of three stars.

Photo Credit: John Troxxell for Providence and Jill Paider for Somni



Providence, a seafood-focused fine dining institution in Hollywood, was promoted from two to three MICHELIN stars. Somni, a reimagined culinary experience in West Hollywood led by Chef Aitor Zabala, entered the guide directly at the three-star level.

Two other Los Angeles restaurants made their debut in the star category. Mori Nozomi, an intimate sushi counter run by Chef Nozomi Mori, was awarded one star.

Photo Credit: Lalo for Mori Nozomi

So was Restaurant Ki, a 10-seat contemporary Korean spot from Chef Ki Kim, who also received the MICHELIN Young Chef Award.

Photo Credit: Kohada Kaijin for Restaurant Ki



The guide also highlighted value-driven eateries through its Bib Gourmand list, with new Los Angeles selections including:

Komal , South Grand Avenue, offering bold Mexican-inspired dishes



Rasarumah, Beverly Boulevard, is known for inventive South Asian flavors



Photo Credit: DK Kolender for Rasarumah



These newcomers joined celebrated L.A. mainstays like Jon & Vinny’s, Kismet, Pizzana, Quarter Sheets, and Moo’s Craft Barbecue, all retaining their Bib Gourmand status for delivering high-quality meals at approachable prices.

In total, Los Angeles now claims:

2 three-star restaurants: Providence, Somni



2 new one-star restaurants: Mori Nozomi, Restaurant Ki



26+ Bib Gourmand establishments, including both traditional favorites and recent standouts

Inspectors praised Providence for its “purity and precision,” spotlighting dishes such as lobster mousse tart and Santa Barbara spot prawns. Somni earned acclaim for its “deeply personal” tasting journey built on Spanish influences and boundary-pushing creativity.

Chef Ki Kim of Restaurant Ki was lauded for integrating Korean flavors with global technique, serving imaginative plates like truffle gimbap and barbecue-roasted squab. Mori Nozomi was commended for its omakase approach and elegant finishing touches, such as mochi and matcha prepared tableside.