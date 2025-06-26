June 26, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Michelin Stars Shine Bright on LA: Somni West Hollywood and Providence Earn Top Honors

Photo Credit: Frank Lee for Komal

Two Restaurants in Los Angeles Receive Three Stars as Michelin Guide Celebrates Bold Flavors

The MICHELIN Guide California 2025 celebrated another milestone year for Los Angeles’ culinary scene, with four local restaurants earning new stars, including two elevated to the highest distinction of three stars.

Photo Credit: John Troxxell for Providence and Jill Paider for Somni

Providence, a seafood-focused fine dining institution in Hollywood, was promoted from two to three MICHELIN stars. Somni, a reimagined culinary experience in West Hollywood led by Chef Aitor Zabala, entered the guide directly at the three-star level.

Two other Los Angeles restaurants made their debut in the star category. Mori Nozomi, an intimate sushi counter run by Chef Nozomi Mori, was awarded one star. 

Photo Credit: Lalo for Mori Nozomi

So was Restaurant Ki, a 10-seat contemporary Korean spot from Chef Ki Kim, who also received the MICHELIN Young Chef Award.

Photo Credit: Kohada Kaijin for Restaurant Ki

The guide also highlighted value-driven eateries through its Bib Gourmand list, with new Los Angeles selections including:

  • Komal, South Grand Avenue, offering bold Mexican-inspired dishes
  • Rasarumah, Beverly Boulevard, is known for inventive South Asian flavors
Photo Credit: DK Kolender for Rasarumah

These newcomers joined celebrated L.A. mainstays like Jon & Vinny’s, Kismet, Pizzana, Quarter Sheets, and Moo’s Craft Barbecue, all retaining their Bib Gourmand status for delivering high-quality meals at approachable prices.

In total, Los Angeles now claims:

  • 2 three-star restaurants: Providence, Somni
  • 2 new one-star restaurants: Mori Nozomi, Restaurant Ki
  • 26+ Bib Gourmand establishments, including both traditional favorites and recent standouts

Inspectors praised Providence for its “purity and precision,” spotlighting dishes such as lobster mousse tart and Santa Barbara spot prawns. Somni earned acclaim for its “deeply personal” tasting journey built on Spanish influences and boundary-pushing creativity.

Chef Ki Kim of Restaurant Ki was lauded for integrating Korean flavors with global technique, serving imaginative plates like truffle gimbap and barbecue-roasted squab. Mori Nozomi was commended for its omakase approach and elegant finishing touches, such as mochi and matcha prepared tableside.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cherished Culver City Ice Cream Vendor Abducted in Broad Daylight

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

Ambrocio “Enrique” Lozano’s Disappearance Led To Grassroots Action Ambrocio Lozano, also known in the neighborhood as Enrique, was abducted around...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Leaders Address Youth Safety Crisis After Teen’s Death, Gunfire at Vigil

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

Leaders Respond Following Tragedy and Shooting at School Vigil Culver City officials convened a press conference Wednesday morning to confront...
News, Real Estate

Brentwood Home by Landry Design Group Wins Top National Architecture Award

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

Landry Design Group Wins Gold Nugget Awards for Brentwood, Crestwood Projects Landry Design Group (LDG) earned two top honors at...
News, Video

(Video) WISE & Healthy Aging Helps Loved Ones Boost Their Quality of Life

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs Advance the Dignity of Life for Older Adults See How the Nonprofit’s Innovative Programs...

Photo: Instagram
News

Masked Federal Agents Detain Iranian Asylum Seeker and Wife in Westwood

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

31-Year-Old Woman was Hospitalized After Possible Medical Emergency On Tuesday, June 24, between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., near the...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Pride Rolls In with Sunset Ride and Rally June 28

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Celebrate With a 6-Mile Pride Ride and Free Block Party Culver City will mark its fifth annual Pride celebration on...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Leaders Push to Ban Masks for Federal Agents Amid Immigration Raids

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Concerns Grow Over Anonymous ICE and CBP Officers in Los Angeles   A growing coalition of California lawmakers and local leaders...
News, Real Estate

Squatter-Plagued Beverly Grove Buildings Could Be Razed After Hazard Cleanup

June 24, 2025

Read more
June 24, 2025

Demolition of Three Abandoned Apartments May Begin in Two Weeks Three abandoned apartment buildings in Beverly Grove may soon be...

Photo: YouTube
News

From Westwood to DTLA, Angelenos March Against Military Escalation in Iran

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Protestors Rally at the Westwood Federal Building This Weekend Following President Donald Trump’s authorization of airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear-related...

Photo: Facebook
News

Overnight Traffic Stops in Culver City Lead to Felony Arrests, DUI Bust

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Culver City Police Nab Suspects Wanted for Burglary and Identity Theft Culver City police officers arrested three individuals in separate...
News

LAPD Sergeant Killed Assisting Crash Victims on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Tragic Early-Morning Collision Claims Two Lives, Including Veteran Sergeant Two people, including an LAPD sergeant, were killed early Monday in...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Recent Homebuyer Down Payments Slip for First Time in Nearly Two Years

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

April’s Median Down Payment Fell as Buyers Lean Toward Lower-Cost Homes The median down payment made by U.S. homebuyers dropped...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Del Rey Affordable Housing Project to Rise on Former Charter School Site

June 23, 2025

Read more
June 23, 2025

Community Corp., Local Faith Group Team Up to Build 122 New Apartments Plans are moving forward for a new residential...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Paris Hilton Buys Mark Wahlberg’s Beverly Park Mansion for $63.1M

June 22, 2025

Read more
June 22, 2025

The Heiress and Media Mogul Joins a Star-Studded Neighborhood Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum have purchased a high-profile estate...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A.O.C. Brentwood to Close After 16 Years on San Vicente Boulevard

June 22, 2025

Read more
June 22, 2025

Chef Goin and Styne Cite Unsustainably High Rent in Decision to Close  A.O.C. Brentwood, the acclaimed Westside outpost from James...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR