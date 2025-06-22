A.O.C. Brentwood to Close After 16 Years on San Vicente Boulevard

Chef Goin and Styne Cite Unsustainably High Rent in Decision to Close

A.O.C. Brentwood, the acclaimed Westside outpost from James Beard Award-winning chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne, will close its doors on August 1 after 16 years in operation, the owners announced Friday.

Originally opened as Tavern in 2008 and later rebranded under the A.O.C. banner, the San Vicente Boulevard restaurant has served as a neighborhood staple for fine dining in a casual, elegant setting. Goin and Styne attributed the difficult decision to shutter the restaurant to a host of economic challenges faced by independent eateries across Los Angeles.

In a statement posted to social media, the owners pointed to “the aftereffects of COVID-19, followed by the actors’ and writers’ strikes, and then the fires,” paired with unsustainably high rents, rising food and labor costs, and “mounting bureaucracy,” as major factors in the decision to close.

“We have loved our time as part of the Brentwood community; we love our staff, past and present, and we are grateful to our many loyal customers. We hope to see you over these next six weeks and raise a glass to our long run on the Westside. And of course, come visit us at our 3rd location @aocla that will remain open!”

The restaurant will continue operating through July.

Goin and Styne also used the announcement to urge public support for local, independent restaurants, calling attention to advocacy organizations such as the Independent Hospitality Coalition and Independent Restaurant Coalition, which lobby for policies to sustain small food businesses.

“If you can, please go out and support places you love, not just the hot new ones, but your OLD FAVORITES too. ”

The original A.O.C. location on West Third Street will remain open.