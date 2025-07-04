July 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Woman Dies After Melrose Store Altercation: LAPD Launches Homicide Investigation

Photo: YouTube

Critically Injured Young Woman Died July 2, After She was Badly Beaten at Work 

The death of a woman critically injured during a violent confrontation at a Melrose Avenue convenience store is now under investigation by Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives, officials announced Wednesday.

Jessica McLaughlin, in her 20s, was discovered unconscious inside the store in the 5700 block of Melrose Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on June 24. According to LAPD, the incident began as a verbal argument between two women that escalated into a physical altercation. The attacker is believed to be the woman’s manager at the store. Her father said that the manager had bullied the gentle employee before.  

Responding officers found McLaughlin on the floor and called paramedics. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel transported her to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition until her death on July 2.

Detectives from the LAPD’s Operations West Bureau Homicide Unit have taken over the case. Investigators have obtained surveillance video but have chosen not to release it publicly at this time.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is expected to determine the official cause and manner of death following an autopsy.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Operations West Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 473-9470. Anonymous tips can be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.

in News
Related Posts
Photo One : Instagram
News, Real Estate

Michael Madsen, Star of Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, Dies at 67 in Malibu

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Actor Remembered for His Intense Performances and as a Poet  Actor Michael Madsen, known for his distinctive gravelly voice and...

Photo: LA County
News

Los Angeles City Council Cracks Down on ‘Disaster Tours’ in Pacific Palisades

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

City Council Bans Commercial Bus Tours in Burn Zone Amid Community Backlash Tour buses that have been operating in fire-ravaged...

Photo: Instagram
News

Tow Truck Scammers Target Crash Victims Across L.A.: Authorities Warn of Fraud at Accident Scenes

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Officials Urge Drivers to Stay Alert After Collisions as Rogue Operators Demand Inflated Fees  Motorists involved in vehicle accidents are...

Photo: Facebook
News

CHP Officer Dies in Culver City Crash: Medical Emergency Suspected Behind Tragic Incident

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

Officer lost consciousness while transporting a suspect before crashing into a tree California Highway Patrol Officer Miguel Cano died early...

Photo: Facebook
News

L.A. Beaches Brace for Holiday Rush: Over 1 Million Visitors Expected This Fourth of July

July 4, 2025

Read more
July 4, 2025

County Officials Urge Beachgoers to Pack Out Their Trash and  Monitor Water Quality More than one million visitors are expected...
News, Video

(Video) A visit to New York Bagel & Deli in Santa Monica

July 3, 2025

Read more
July 3, 2025

Authentic NY Style Bagels with Extra Creamy Cream Cheese and Multi-Cultural Desserts. Located at 2216 Wilshire Blvd. A visit to...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hot Dogs & Rosé: Something About Her and The Culver Hotel Roll Out Summer Specials

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Westside Venues to Serve Playful Bites and Seasonal Sips For the Holiday Weekend A bold new offering is making its...

Photo: Antonio Diaz
Dining, Food & Drink, News

NeueHouse Hosts Bold One-Night Dinner With Culinary Phenomenon Diego Argoti

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Acclaimed Chef Brings Culinary Mischief With a Five-Course Tasting Experience. NeueHouse Hollywood will host an exclusive, one-night-only dining event on...
News, Video

(Video) Legacy, Reimagined: Architecture, Design & Construction by Home Front Build Los Angeles

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Go To Homefrontbuild.com For More Information @home_front_build Legacy, Reimagined: Architecture, Design & Construction by Home Front Build Los Angeles Go...

Photo: YouTube
News

405 Crash Near the Getty Sends Three to Hospital: Two Seriously Hurt Near Site Where LAPD Sgt. Died

July 2, 2025

Read more
July 2, 2025

Early Morning Multi-Vehicle Collision Shut Down Lanes Near Brentwood Three men were injured and traffic was snarled for hours following...
News, Video

(Video) Jikoni, the AfriCali PopUp from celebrated cookbook author Kiano Moju Has Been Extended Until July 3 at Citizen Public Market

July 1, 2025

Read more
July 1, 2025

Bold Flavors and Spice Merge with Crisp, Chewy Chapati. Delicious With a Caring Chef and Staff. Jikoni, the AfriCali PopUp...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Pentagon Orders Troop Drawdown in LA: 150 National Guard Members Reassigned to Wildfire Duty

July 1, 2025

Read more
July 1, 2025

Federal Forces Begin Partial Withdrawal From Protest Response as California Leaders Push Back U.S. Northern Command announced Tuesday that 150...

Photo: Facebook
News

California Highway Patrol Deploys for Independence Day Enforcement Surge

July 1, 2025

Read more
July 1, 2025

All Available Officers to Hit California Highways for Holiday Weekend As Californians gear up for Fourth of July festivities, the...
News

Court Postpones Arraignment for Driver in Malibu Crash That Killed Four Students

July 1, 2025

Read more
July 1, 2025

Fraser Michael Bohm Faces Murder Charges in Fatal PCH Wreck  The arraignment for Fraser Michael Bohm, the 23-year-old man accused...
News, Video

(Video) Los Angeles County Supervisor from the 2nd district, Holly J. Mitchel, Gives a Powerful Speech

June 30, 2025

Read more
June 30, 2025

Supervisor Mitchell Called on Residents to take action at the rally for Ambrocio “Enrique” Lozano in Culver City.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR