Woman Dies After Melrose Store Altercation: LAPD Launches Homicide Investigation

Critically Injured Young Woman Died July 2, After She was Badly Beaten at Work

The death of a woman critically injured during a violent confrontation at a Melrose Avenue convenience store is now under investigation by Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives, officials announced Wednesday.

Jessica McLaughlin, in her 20s, was discovered unconscious inside the store in the 5700 block of Melrose Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on June 24. According to LAPD, the incident began as a verbal argument between two women that escalated into a physical altercation. The attacker is believed to be the woman’s manager at the store. Her father said that the manager had bullied the gentle employee before.

Responding officers found McLaughlin on the floor and called paramedics. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel transported her to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition until her death on July 2.

Detectives from the LAPD’s Operations West Bureau Homicide Unit have taken over the case. Investigators have obtained surveillance video but have chosen not to release it publicly at this time.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is expected to determine the official cause and manner of death following an autopsy.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Operations West Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 473-9470. Anonymous tips can be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.