June 26, 2025

Cherished Culver City Ice Cream Vendor Abducted in Broad Daylight

Photo: Instagram

Ambrocio “Enrique” Lozano’s Disappearance Led To Grassroots Action

Ambrocio Lozano, also known in the neighborhood as Enrique, was abducted around 1:15 p.m. on June 23, near the intersection of Culver Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard while operating his ice cream cart. Lozano, a well-known paletero who has served the community for over two decades, was initially unaccounted for following the incident.

The only evidence of his existence was his cart, abandoned on the sidewalk, and his other equipment left behind. The lonely photo of his paletero cart became emblematic of the terror of the raids plaguing immigrants and our city. 

There was no video of who kidnapped him, but since so many Latino residents of Los Angeles, even on the Westside, have disappeared or been grabbed by masked squads of alleged Federal agents, it seemed safe to assume that the same fate had befallen Lozano. 

In the hours after his disappearance, members of the Community Self-Defense Coalition stepped in to help the family locate Lozano’s abandoned ice cream cart and gather his belongings. His wife and his family were devastated by his disappearance, as well as a concerned community. 

Lozano was well known among Culver City residents for his kind and giving nature. Often, the ice cream man would extend “credit” to those who did not have the cash to pay for his treats with the promise that they could pay him back later. 

Family members reported receiving a phone call from Lozano on June 25, during which he assured them he was safe for the time being. During that call, his primary concern was the condition of his cart and personal vehicle. The family has since confirmed his location in federal custody and secured legal representation.

The family credited several individuals and organizations for their roles in aiding the search and ensuring Lozano’s safety. They also acknowledged activist Viridiana Lopez for helping confirm Lozano’s detention site.A GoFundMe campaign is now underway to support legal costs and help the family navigate the aftermath of the detention. Community members continue to call for transparency and due process as concerns grow over masked detentions and the treatment of undocumented workers.

