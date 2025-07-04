July 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CHP Officer Dies in Culver City Crash: Medical Emergency Suspected Behind Tragic Incident

Photo: Facebook

Officer lost consciousness while transporting a suspect before crashing into a tree

California Highway Patrol Officer Miguel Cano died early Wednesday after suffering a suspected medical emergency while on duty, authorities confirmed.

The 34-year-old officer, assigned to the CHP’s West Los Angeles division, was driving a patrol vehicle around 12:30 a.m. near Bristol Parkway and Green Valley Circle when the car left the roadway and collided with a tree. He had been transporting a DUI suspect along with a fellow officer at the time of the incident.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said Cano alerted his partner that he felt unwell shortly before the crash. “He told his partner he wasn’t feeling right, and his partner acknowledged he didn’t look well,” Duryee said. Moments later, Cano lost consciousness, and the vehicle veered off the road.

Emergency responders administered Narcan at the scene out of concern for potential drug exposure, but officials later ruled out fentanyl or other substances as contributing factors.

Neither Cano’s partner nor the individual in custody sustained serious injuries. Investigators believe the collision’s impact was not severe enough to cause fatal injuries, adding to the likelihood that a medical event was the primary cause of death.

Culver City police and fire crews assisted at the crash site. In a public statement, the Culver City Police Department expressed condolences to Cano’s family and CHP colleagues, praising his dedication and service.

News
