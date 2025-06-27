June 28, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles Returns with Star Chefs, Firefighter Tribute, and Wildfire Relief Efforts

Photo: Official

Culinary Festival Features Exclusive Restaurant Collabs, Support for Small Businesses 

EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles, the celebrated food festival curated by The Infatuation, will return to The Barker Hangar on June 28 and 29 with a lineup of top-rated restaurants, culinary collaborations, and a renewed focus on wildfire recovery efforts across Southern California.

This year’s event will feature exclusive culinary pairings, including Quarter Sheets x Bridgetown Roti and WAKE AND LATE x Sqirl, alongside dishes from a roster of standout eateries such as BBAD, Lorenzo California, Evil Cooks, and III Mas. Newcomers from outside the region, including San Francisco’s Bodega SF and New York’s Caffè Panna, will also join the festivities.

EEEEEATSCON will also serve a greater purpose this year—supporting communities recovering from recent wildfires. Through a partnership with Love Local℠ with Chase, every dollar spent at participating restaurants during the event will be matched and donated to a local organization assisting affected small businesses.

In a tribute to first responders, Shake Shack and the Los Angeles Fire Department will debut a limited-edition menu, with proceeds benefiting the LAFD Foundation. Members of the fire department will also receive complimentary admission while supplies last.

The weekend-long festival will include live conversations hosted by cultural figures such as Chris Black and Jason Stewart of How Long Gone, Josh Scherer of Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meals, and Wondery podcast hosts Hunter Harris and Peyton Dix.

Chase cardholders can purchase general admission tickets for $25, with early access offered to Sapphire Reserve and Preferred members. Sapphire Reserve guests will also gain entry to an exclusive in-event experience featuring perks such as special bites from Majordōmo and complimentary beverages. All You Can EEEEEAT tickets are available to Sapphire Reserve cardholders through Chase Ultimate Rewards, while supplies last.

Attendees using Chase cards can also activate a special offer via Chase.com or the Chase App to earn $10 back when spending $10 or more on-site at participating food and beverage vendors.

EEEEEATSCON is styled like a music festival, with restaurants taking center stage. The traveling event has drawn food lovers in cities including New York, Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles, with each location showcasing a unique blend of culinary talent and immersive brand experiences.

Brand partners for this year’s Los Angeles edition include Chase Ink®, Zelle®, Pepsi, DoorDash, LaCroix, Instacart, Cazadores Tequila, and Lyft.

Saturday, June 28 & Sunday, June 29, at The Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, CA

  • Early entry for Chase Sapphire Reserve & Preferred Cardmembers: 11 a.m.–6 p.m. PT
  • General admission entry for Chase cardholders: Noon–6 p.m. PT

Tickets are available at www.eeeeeatscon.com/los-angeles

