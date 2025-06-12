June 12, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken Serve Up Pride Month Specials That Give Back

Photo: Socalo

Limited-Time Food, Cocktail Offerings at Socalo and Alice B. Support LGBTQ+ Centers

In honor of Pride Month, acclaimed chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken are rolling out limited-edition food and drink offerings at their California restaurants, Socalo in Santa Monica and Alice B. in Palm Springs, with proceeds supporting LGBTQ+ organizations.

At Socalo, guests can order the Orgullo en Paraíso (Pride in Paradise), a tequila cocktail with prickly pear and a rainbow ribbon candy skewer, priced at $16 regularly or at $9 during happy hour. The drink is paired with the Roasted Rainbow Cauliflower, a colorful $11 small plate. For each Pride-themed item sold, Socalo will donate $1 to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Over in Palm Springs, Alice B. is spotlighting the Coachella Valley Date Aviation cocktail for $17. The drink blends Uncle Val’s Botanical Gin from Indio with Elizabeth Falkner’s T’maro Date Amaro, an herbaceous liqueur naturally sweetened with Coachella Valley dates. Each sale benefits the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert.

Both restaurants are offering these specials throughout June as part of their ongoing commitment to visibility, advocacy, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chagee Now Open in Century City, Emily Ratajkowski Attends Opening Ceremony

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Global Tea Powerhouse Opens Its First U.S. Location at Westfield Century City Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski joined Chagee for a ribbon-cutting...
News, Video

(Video) Crustacean’s Little C Pop-Up in Beverly Hills

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Amazing Phở, especially the chicken. Vietnamese street food with the Crustacean flair. Amazing Phở, especially the chicken. Vietnamese street food...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

World-Class Chefs and Local Farms Bring Culinary Magic to Santa Monica This June

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

3 Nights, 3 Unforgettable Dinners: Santa Monica’s Michelin + Farm Feast Series A trio of exclusive culinary events is set...

Photo: YouTube
Dining, News

Immigrant Opened Her Doors to Injured Deputies and Demonstrators Offering Water, Aid, and Compassion

June 12, 2025

Read more
June 12, 2025

Salvadoran Restaurant Becomes Unexpected Refuge During L.A. Immigration Protest As immigration protests swept through parts of Los Angeles County over...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mastro’s Malibu Reopens With Ocean Views, Signature Steaks, and Nearly Entire Staff Intact

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Iconic Oceanfront Steakhouse Returns With Its Beloved Butter Cake, Nightly Live Music, and Sunset Glamour After a five-month closure due...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Local Representatives Jaqui Irwin, Brian Allen, and Horvath to Host Wildfire Preparedness Webinar

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Virtual Wildfire Forum to Cover Readiness, Insurance, Public Safety Q&A Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, State Senator Ben Allen, and Los Angeles...

Photo: LASD
News, Real Estate

Authorities Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen on Century Boulevard

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Sheriff’s Department Seeks Tips in Disappearance of At-Risk Juvenile The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s...

Photo: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
News

Judge Denies Newsom’s Bid to Halt Military Expansion in L.A. Amid Immigration Raids

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

California’s Emergency TRO Blocked as Marines Await Domestic Use-of-Force Training  Efforts by California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob...

Photo: Official
News

The VA Enlists Federal HR Agency to Oversee Massive Layoff Planning

June 11, 2025

Read more
June 11, 2025

Agreement With OPM Follows Proposed Cuts to More Than 80,000 Jobs The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has been...
News

Santa Monica ‘Pier 360’ Beach Festival Returns June 28–29 with Two Days of Surf, Sports, and SoCal Vibes

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Free All-Ages Event Features Ocean Races, Skate Competitions, Roller Rink, Beer Garden, Live Music, Kids Activities, And More The Santa...

Photo: Official
News

LGBTQ Icon Mariah Hanson Says Goodbye to The Dinah After 34 Legendary Years

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

The Dinah’s Founder Mariah Hanson Takes Final Bow This Fall Mariah Hanson, the pioneering force behind The Dinah, the world’s...

Photo: Official
News

Mayor Dan O’Brien: Culver City Will Protect Immigrant Rights, Uphold Sanctuary Policies

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Culver City Vows Continued Support for Immigrant Communities and Residents In the wake of heightened federal immigration activity across Los...

Photo: GoFund Me
News, Real Estate

ICE Detentions Confirmed in Culver City and Westchester Car Washes Amid Federal Raids

June 10, 2025

Read more
June 10, 2025

Families Say Loved Ones Taken Without Warning; Viral Video Shows Teen Screaming  While the focus has been on cities such...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Jason Momoa to Perform and Bartend at The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Minecraft Star Returns to the Bungalow With Live Music, and Top L.A… Food Vendors Actor Jason Momoa will make his...
News

Newsom Sues Trump Over ‘Illegal’ Seizure of California National Guard

June 9, 2025

Read more
June 9, 2025

Lawsuit Accuses Trump of Power Grab as Trump Authorizes More Troops California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR