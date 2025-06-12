Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken Serve Up Pride Month Specials That Give Back

Limited-Time Food, Cocktail Offerings at Socalo and Alice B. Support LGBTQ+ Centers

In honor of Pride Month, acclaimed chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken are rolling out limited-edition food and drink offerings at their California restaurants, Socalo in Santa Monica and Alice B. in Palm Springs, with proceeds supporting LGBTQ+ organizations.

At Socalo, guests can order the Orgullo en Paraíso (Pride in Paradise), a tequila cocktail with prickly pear and a rainbow ribbon candy skewer, priced at $16 regularly or at $9 during happy hour. The drink is paired with the Roasted Rainbow Cauliflower, a colorful $11 small plate. For each Pride-themed item sold, Socalo will donate $1 to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Over in Palm Springs, Alice B. is spotlighting the Coachella Valley Date Aviation cocktail for $17. The drink blends Uncle Val’s Botanical Gin from Indio with Elizabeth Falkner’s T’maro Date Amaro, an herbaceous liqueur naturally sweetened with Coachella Valley dates. Each sale benefits the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert.

Both restaurants are offering these specials throughout June as part of their ongoing commitment to visibility, advocacy, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.