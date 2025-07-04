Los Angeles City Council Cracks Down on ‘Disaster Tours’ in Pacific Palisades

City Council Bans Commercial Bus Tours in Burn Zone Amid Community Backlash

Tour buses that have been operating in fire-ravaged areas of Pacific Palisades will soon be subject to new restrictions, after the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a motion Tuesday aimed at halting so-called “disaster tourism.”

The measure, introduced by Councilmember Traci Park, directs the Los Angeles Department of Transportation to impose limits on commercial tour operations in wildfire-impacted zones for the remainder of the city’s emergency declaration. The vote also calls for the Los Angeles Police Department to work with city attorneys and transportation officials to develop enforcement strategies and report back on potential long-term solutions.

Park, who represents the Pacific Palisades, said her office has received multiple complaints about operators offering tours through neighborhoods devastated by the Palisades Fire—an area that only recently reopened to the public on June 14.

“Sadly, since that time, my office and others have received numerous reports about commercial tour operators conducting disaster tours in the Pacific Palisades disaster area,” Park said. “These are people who are looking to profit off of destruction and other people’s losses.”

She emphasized that beyond being exploitative, the tours can pose serious safety risks, particularly as cleanup and debris removal efforts continue.

The temporary directive gives city departments athe uthority to take immediate action while laying the groundwork for a permanent policy to protect the community. Park described the move as a necessary first step to preserve the dignity and recovery of a “very sensitive area.”

The Palisades Fire, which tore through the coastal enclave earlier this year, claimed 12 lives, destroyed nearly 7,000 structures, and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate.