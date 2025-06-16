June 17, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Tyler Malek Celebrates New Ice Cream Cookbook With Sweet Pop-Ups in Los Angeles

Photo: Official

Chef to Appear at Book Soup and Debut Limited-Edition Matcha Sandwich at GGiata

Tyler Malek, co-founder and head chef of the beloved artisan ice cream brand Salt & Straw, is headed to Los Angeles from June 16 to 19 to promote his debut cookbook, America’s Most Iconic Ice Creams.

Known for his inventive approach to ice cream and partnerships with high-profile figures and food brands, Malek has created hundreds of signature flavors and collaborated with celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as with culinary brands including NYC’s PopUp Bagels and L.A.-based Compartes Chocolate.

His new cookbook reimagines classic American ice cream traditions through Salt & Straw’s signature lens—melding nostalgia with innovation. The collection offers fresh takes on traditional flavors while honoring the techniques and cultural roots behind them.

To celebrate the release, Malek will participate in several public events:

  • June 17 at 7 p.m. — A book talk and conversation with Hedley & Bennett founder Ellen Marie Bennett at Book Soup in West Hollywood.
  • June 19–22 (All Day) — A limited-edition Matcha Ice Cream Sandwich collaboration with Ggiata Delicatessen will be available at Ggiata’s Melrose Avenue location, made with a Salt & Straw matcha ice cream recipe from the book and Ggiata’s signature chocolate chip cookies. The offering will be available while supplies last.
in Dining, Food & Drink, News
