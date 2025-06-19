Summer Pop-Ups Serve Crullers, Challah Donuts, Croissants, Coffee and Musical Vibes

Nyletta Nyletta, Challah Dad, Des Croissants Paris Bring Pastry Delights to Culver City

A pair of sweet summer pop-ups are bringing handcrafted pastries and festive flair to Platform LA and Washington Boulevard, as local favorites Nyletta Nyletta, Challah Dad, and Des Croissants Paris launch limited-time culinary events to ring in the season.

Nyletta Nyletta, best known for its French crullers with flavorful glazes, is expanding its residency at Platform LA with upcoming appearances on June 19, 20, 21, 27, 28, and 29.

The pop-up will operate from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekdays and 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekends, featuring rotating flavors. This week, they have a cherry glaze and churro flavor, and will be partnering with challah donut purveyor Challah Dad, who bills its donuts as “like a donut, but breader,” offering a different take on the classic fried treat.

Meanwhile, just blocks away, Des Croissants Paris is inviting the community to celebrate Fête de la Musique with a Coffee & Croissant Party on Saturday, June 21. From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., guests can enjoy fresh-baked French pastries, locally brewed coffee, and live music by Lamont Tory at the bakery’s storefront at 18539 Washington Blvd.