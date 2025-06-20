Food Fight on the Venice Boardwalk: Chefs Stand Up for Immigrants with Food

Turk’s Pizza Party Rallies Top Local Eateries for an Immigrant Rights Fundraiser

In a bold display of culinary activism, Turk’s Pizza Party is hosting a food-centered community fundraiser this Sunday, June 22 in Venice, aimed at supporting immigrant rights and protesting recent federal immigration raids.

The event will bring together several notable local eateries, including Little Dynamite Pizza, Estrano, Tehachapi Grain Project, Kabob Senpai, and Sunday Gravy, for an evening of food, music, and solidarity along the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit mutual aid networks and nonprofit organizations serving immigrant communities, including CHIRLA and Let’s Gather for Good.

The fundraiser will take place on Sunday, June 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 1921 Ocean Front Walk in Venice Beach. Organizers describe the event as a stand against division and a celebration of unity through food and culture, emphasizing the importance of community-led support in response to the raids conducted by ICE on our city.

Featured items include pizza, suya, kabobs, and what’s being billed as “ranch shots,” with additional guest chefs and performers expected to make surprise appearances.

Event proceeds will go toward legal aid, housing support, and emergency services for individuals and families impacted by immigration enforcement actions. Admission is free, with food available for donation-based purchase. Organizers encourage attendees to come hungry and ready to show up for immigrant justice.