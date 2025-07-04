Tow Truck Scammers Target Crash Victims Across L.A.: Authorities Warn of Fraud at Accident Scenes

Officials Urge Drivers to Stay Alert After Collisions as Rogue Operators Demand Inflated Fees

Motorists involved in vehicle accidents are being urged to remain vigilant amid a surge in fraudulent tow truck activity throughout the Los Angeles area. Authorities say some tow operators are exploiting crash victims by swooping in uninvited, towing vehicles without authorization, and then demanding excessive fees or refusing to release cars until the charges are paid.

The so-called “tow truck bandits” are known to monitor police scanners and respond to accident scenes before being called. Often appearing helpful, these operators take advantage of drivers in distress by forcing their vehicles to specific auto shops or storage yards with inflated costs.

Law enforcement and insurance regulators advise drivers to watch for these red flags:

Tow trucks that arrive before you or law enforcement request assistance.



Operators who pressure you into using a particular repair facility.



Tow drivers offering to arrange a ride share on the spot.



Any demand for you to sign paperwork before you’ve contacted your insurance provider.



To avoid falling victim to a scam, motorists should:

Wait for police to arrive and verify whether emergency personnel called for a tow.



Confirm the legitimacy of the towing service with your insurance company or the California Highway Patrol.



Avoid signing any documents until speaking with your insurance carrier.



“This is not only predatory behavior, it’s illegal,” officials stated.

Suspected tow fraud can be reported to: