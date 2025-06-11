June 12, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Mastro’s Malibu Reopens With Ocean Views, Signature Steaks, and Nearly Entire Staff Intact

Iconic Oceanfront Steakhouse Returns With Its Beloved Butter Cake, Nightly Live Music, and Sunset Glamour

After a five-month closure due to the Palisades Fire, Mastro’s Ocean Club in Malibu has officially reopened its doors as of May 31, once again offering guests signature steaks, chilled seafood towers, handcrafted cocktails, and sweeping ocean views. The upscale dining destination, located at 18412 Pacific Coast Highway, is now welcoming patrons daily starting at 4:00 p.m.

Bar service begins at 4 p.m. every day. Dining hours are:

  • Sunday–Thursday: 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday–Saturday: 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

To discuss the reopening and what diners can expect, Dolores Quintana spoke with Patrick Barrett, divisional vice president for Mastro’s Restaurants, who has been with the company for nearly two decades.

Dolores Quintana: Can you share a little about your background and connection to the Malibu location?


Patrick Barrett: Absolutely. I’m Patrick Barrett, the divisional vice president at Mastro’s. I’ve been with the company for just under 20 years. I started back in 2005 as a barback, worked my way up to bartender, and then into management by 2008. I’ve been supporting the Malibu location specifically as a regional director since 2020.

Dolores Quintana: What can guests expect from the newly reopened Mastro’s Malibu?


Patrick Barrett: The Mastro’s Malibu experience is back with everything guests have loved: stunning beachfront views, USDA prime steaks, fresh seafood, sushi, and of course, our signature warm butter cake. We also have live music every night of the week, piano and vocals in the bar and lounge.

Dolores Quintana: Has the menu changed at all?

Patrick Barrett: Guests can expect all the classic dishes they know and love. While our culinary team is always exploring fresh ideas and seasonal additions, the reopening features all the favorites that have made Mastro’s a staple. That includes the seafood tower, sushi, and steakhouse options.

Dolores Quintana: Will longtime staff be returning as well?


Patrick Barrett: We’re incredibly proud to say that nearly all of our previous team, about 90 employees, have returned. We lost just five team members, which speaks to the loyalty and commitment of our staff. It’s been amazing to welcome them back.

Dolores Quintana: What sets Mastro’s Malibu apart from other fine dining spots?


Patrick Barrett: The location is unmatched: we’re right on the sand in Malibu, with unbeatable ocean views. The service is exceptional, the atmosphere is vibrant with live music nightly, and the food remains best-in-class. It’s the perfect spot for a date night, celebration, or sunset dinner.

Dolores Quintana: What message do you want to share with the local communities of Malibu, Santa Monica, and Pacific Palisades?


Patrick Barrett: We’re grateful to be back and open to serve our community again. Whether it’s for a birthday, anniversary, graduation, or just a casual evening out, we’re here with open arms to provide great meals, great service, and great memories, right on the water.

Reservations are encouraged, and more information can be found by calling (310) 454-4357 or visiting Mastro’s Ocean Club Malibu.

