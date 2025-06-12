Chagee Now Open in Century City, Emily Ratajkowski Attends Opening Ceremony

Global Tea Powerhouse Opens Its First U.S. Location at Westfield Century City

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski joined Chagee for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of its first U.S. Location at Westfield Century City. The event marked the American debut of the global premium tea brand, which currently operates over 6,400 stores worldwide and serves more than 15 billion cups of tea annually across 100 countries.

Chagee’s Century City location offers Angelenos a tranquil retreat, combining ancient tea culture with sleek, modern aesthetics. The shop features natural design elements inspired by tea cultivation and aims to create a sensory experience.

Central to Changee’s mission is its embrace of cutting-edge tea preparation technology. The shop uses automated brewing systems and proprietary tea extraction techniques, grinding leaves and extracting at high pressure and temperature, to unlock deeper flavors that have historically been inaccessible using traditional methods.

The tea shop’s menu includes three main tea series: Tea lattes, pure teas, and specialty teas. Leading the lineup is the best-selling Boya tea latte, which combines high-mountain Yunnan green tea with Fujian white-tip green tea for a smooth, floral flavor. Other highlights include the peach oolong tea latte, crafted with Golden guanyin oolong for a fruity and fragrant finish.

Chagee also offers an assortment of baked goods, including Jasmine tea-infused cruffins, flaky croissants, creamy ricotta cake, and chocolate chip cookies, curated to pair with its drinks.