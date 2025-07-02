NeueHouse Hosts Bold One-Night Dinner With Culinary Phenomenon Diego Argoti

Acclaimed Chef Brings Culinary Mischief With a Five-Course Tasting Experience.

NeueHouse Hollywood will host an exclusive, one-night-only dining event on Wednesday, July 9, featuring a boundary-pushing tasting menu by acclaimed chef Diego Argoti. The dinner, part of NeueHouse’s OFF/THE CLOCK series, is set to take place on the venue’s Sun Terrace with limited seating for just 60 guests.

Billed as a “wildly inventive, audaciously original” evening, the experience will offer five imaginative courses that showcase Argoti’s signature style, known for bold flavors, playful techniques, and Latin-inspired edge. The menu includes highlights such as grilled prawns, pork belly, Foglie d’Ulivo pasta, broccolini Caesar, and Crying Tiger ribeye.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be reserved through the NeueHouse app or via the event link here. With its blend of creativity and immersive ambiance, the July 9 dinner promises a night of “culinary mischief” under the stars, curated for food lovers ready to go off-menu.

Argoti is a James Beard award semi-finalist for the Best Chef award, and his former Echo Park restaurant, Poltergeist, was number 101 on the Los Angeles Times’ 101 Best Restaurants in LA list in 2023 and named one of Esquire’s best new restaurants in 2023.