Pizza Girl Brings Clean, Classic Italian Pizza to West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip

Founder Caroline D’Amore opens “Pink and Mortar” shop at Hotel Ziggy

Pizza Girl is now open at its new brick-and-mortar location on Sunset Boulevard, offering West Hollywood a fresh slice of authentic Italian tradition with a California twist.

Located inside Hotel Ziggy at 8462 W. Sunset Blvd., the new shop is the latest expansion from founder Caroline D’Amore, who comes from a family of Italian pizza makers. The restaurant specializes in thin, crispy brick oven pizzas made with double zero flour imported from Italy, extra virgin olive oil, and sauces with no added sugars or preservatives. All ingredients are selected for their purity and freshness, including cheeses free of fillers and artificial additives.

The new West Hollywood eatery, dubbed a “Pink and Mortar” pizza shop, marks a milestone for the Pizza Girl brand, which began as a line of clean-label sauces and has since grown into a recognizable local favorite.

Diners can order online for pickup or enjoy dine-in service at the Sunset Boulevard location. In addition to individual orders, Pizza Girl offers catering for private events. For more information on catering services, inquiries can be directed to catering@pizzagirl.com or by calling 323-645-7018.