Hot Dogs & Rosé: Something About Her and The Culver Hotel Roll Out Summer Specials

Westside Venues to Serve Playful Bites and Seasonal Sips For the Holiday Weekend

A bold new offering is making its debut at Something About Her just in time for peak summer appetites. Starting Saturday, July 5, the West Hollywood sandwich shop will serve its first-ever limited-edition hot dog, dubbed “The Richard.”

Available only through July, The Richard features an all-beef frank layered into a freshly baked pull-apart bun, then topped with house-made ketchup, Dijon mustard, and crispy onions, a nostalgic yet elevated twist on the classic American staple.

Billed by the shop as “big” and “bold,” The Richard adds a playful and indulgent bite to the café’s typically romantic, fairy-tale-inspired menu.

The sandwich shop, co-founded by Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney, continues to draw attention for its cheeky branding and rotating seasonal items.

Customers can enjoy The Richard beginning Saturday, July 5, for a limited time while supplies last.

Culver City’s landmark Culver Hotel is ushering in the summer season with a series of vibrant events throughout July, offering a mix of cocktails, live music, and community gatherings in its historic setting. The hotel, located in the heart of downtown Culver City, invites both locals and visitors to enjoy an elevated lineup of programming designed to capture the spirit of the season.

Fourth of July Festivities: Stars, Stripes & Spiked Sips – July 4 & 5, 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

In celebration of Independence Day, The Culver Hotel will host two evenings of patriotic-themed happy hour events on its garden patio. Guests can cool off during golden hour with a build-your-own spiked lemonade bar, featuring Ketel One Botanicals and a selection of garnishes for $10 per cocktail. The event will also include lawn games, light seasonal bites, and special giveaways. The festive, open-air gathering promises to blend laid-back summer vibes with a touch of celebratory flair.

Garden Party Saturdays Return with Rosé Flights – Every Saturday in July, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The hotel’s popular “Garden Party Saturdays” are back this month with a fresh addition: curated rosé tasting flights. Attendees can enjoy a leisurely afternoon sipping summer wines, garden-themed spritzes, and Kikori whiskey cocktails alongside bite-sized canapés. DJ Oggy will spin a vinyl set of laid-back grooves to match the ambiance, while The Floral Boutique hosts a weekly pop-up featuring fresh flower arrangements for guests to take home.

The Culver Hotel’s seasonal programming aims to create a community-centric space for connection, refreshments, and entertainment, all set against the backdrop of one of Culver City’s most iconic architectural gems.

For event updates and reservations, visit theculverhotel.com.

Stanley’s Wet Goods in Culver City will have hot dogs and Hamm’s beer on July 4th for those who like to celebrate the fourth with a good hot dog.