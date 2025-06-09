Jason Momoa to Perform and Bartend at The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market

Minecraft Star Returns to the Bungalow With Live Music, and Top L.A… Food Vendors

Actor Jason Momoa will make his much-anticipated return to The Bungalow Santa Monica this Thursday, June 12, for a one-night-only appearance at the venue’s popular Night Market series, where he will take on double duty as both musician and mixologist.

Momoa, known for his roles in Aquaman and the runaway hit A Minecraft Movie, will perform live with his band ÖOF TATATÁ. In addition to taking the stage, the actor will also be pouring drinks featuring Meili Vodka, the spirit brand he co-founded. His visit comes just weeks after his announced return to the Dune: Messiah film adaptation.

The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at The Bungalow, located at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica. Admission is open to the public.

In addition to live music and craft cocktails, guests can explore a wide selection of food from some of Los Angeles’ most buzzworthy vendors, including Tacos 1986, House of Empanadas, URBN Pizza, Chimillier, All About The Cinnamon, Lei’d Cookies, and more.

The evening is part of The Bungalow’s seasonal Night Market series, which features rotating food pop-ups, DJ sets, family-friendly activities, and curated beverage experiences throughout the summer.