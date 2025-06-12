World-Class Chefs and Local Farms Bring Culinary Magic to Santa Monica This June

3 Nights, 3 Unforgettable Dinners: Santa Monica’s Michelin + Farm Feast Series

A trio of exclusive culinary events is set to unfold in Santa Monica this June, as Michelin-starred chefs and local farmers come together for a series of one-night-only dinners showcasing international flavors and fresh California produce.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Fox



Rustic Canyon Farmers Market Dinner Series – June 14

Closer to home, Rustic Canyon will host two intimate dinners as part of its ongoing Farmers Market Dinner Series. Held on Saturday, June 14 and Tuesday, June 17, each event will feature a four-course, family-style menu centered around produce from a featured California farm.

Flora Bella Farm, an organic grower based in Three Rivers, will be spotlighted on Saturday. Tuesday’s dinner will highlight the offerings of Weiser Family Farms, known for its heirloom produce from the Tehachapi and Bakersfield valleys.

Representatives from each farm will attend to speak with guests about their sustainable growing practices and the journey from field to plate. Each dinner is limited to 20 guests and held on Rustic Canyon’s outdoor patio.

Reservations are available online: santamonica.com/event/rustic-canyon-farmers-market-dinner-series

Photo Credit: Emily Hart Roth



Smoked Room x Mélisse – June 16

Chef Dani García, whose Madrid-based Smoked Room earned two Michelin stars within six months of opening, will bring his signature smoke-infused Spanish cuisine to Santa Monica for a collaborative dinner with Chef Josiah Citrin of the two-star Michelin restaurant Mélisse.

The dinner, hosted on Monday, June 16 at Mélisse, will blend the bold, dramatic presentation of García’s fire-driven dishes with Citrin’s refined French technique. The tasting menu promises a multi-sensory dining experience where smoke serves not only as an ingredient but a defining element.

Tickets for this exclusive culinary event are $595 per person. Cookbooks from both chefs will be available for purchase. More details and reservations: santamonica.com/event/smoked-room-collaboration-dinner

Photo Credit: Santa Monica Travel & Tourism

Casa Dani x Citrin – June 17

On Tuesday, June 17, Chef García will team up with Citrin once more—this time at Citrin, Mélisse’s sister restaurant—for a dinner inspired by García’s Andalusian concept, Casa Dani. Known for celebrating the bold flavors of southern Spain, Casa Dani will offer diners a preview of its upcoming Los Angeles outpost.

This tasting menu will shift from the Smoked Room’s flame-kissed drama to a more traditional showcase of Andalusian cuisine, infused with Citrin’s signature California flair.

Tickets are priced at $165 per person. For reservations: santamonica.com/event/casa-dani-x-citrin