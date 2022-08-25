August 25, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Review: Marina del Rey Hotel’s Restaurant Gets Revamp

Steamed mussels from SALT. Photos: Sam Catanzaro.

An almost-perfect meal at SALT

By Sam Catanzaro

SALT, the Marina del Rey Hotel’s dockside restaurant, recently got a complete overhaul and the result is tasty. 

The renovations to the hotel included a full redesign of the indoor and outdoor dining spaces of its onsite restaurant, SALT, furniture and décor upgrades to the pool deck, and a complete overhaul of the bar area, which is now open as Del Rey Lounge. 

I went to SALT for dinner a few weeks ago and had quite the dockside dining experience. 

The meal began with cocktails, a “10lb Mustache” for me. Made with Don Julio Blanco Tequila, mango and Chamoy, this drink ($16) was the perfect libation to soak up the views and sunset with. 

Up next was a crab cake. Checking it at $22, this is a big crab cake, enough for two people as an appetizer. And it was tasty as well. The outside was nice and crispy, while the inside was juicy and packed full of crab flavor.

An impressive crab cake.

The other starter (in addition to stellar fries) was the steamed mussels served with sourdough bread. At $18, these were actually a steal considering the dish could feed two people as a main course. With a sauce made of white wine, garlic, chorizo and basil, this is a dish packed full of flavor. 

For mains, we got the grilled branzino ($38) and roasted local halibut ($48). The branzino, served with sweet peppers and salsa verde, was top-notch and definitely worth getting. The halibut, however, was a disappointment and the meal’s only blemish. Served with Sungold tomatoes, capers, basil and drizzled with Sicilian olive oil, the presentation was nice but the fish was overcooked and dry.

Grilled branzino.

Overall, SALT is worth checking out if you are in the Marina area looking for a relaxing, tasty meal with a view. Was it the best seafood I’ve ever had? No, but it boasts a great menu that for the most part is sure to please.

For more information about SALT, visit marinadelreyhotel.com/salt-restaurant.

in Dining, Opinion
