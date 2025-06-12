Immigrant Opened Her Doors to Injured Deputies and Demonstrators Offering Water, Aid, and Compassion

Salvadoran Restaurant Becomes Unexpected Refuge During L.A. Immigration Protest

As immigration protests swept through parts of Los Angeles County over the weekend, staff at a Salvadoran restaurant in Compton stepped in to assist law enforcement officers injured during the demonstrations, according to multiple media reports and videos on social media.

Employees at La Ceiba Restaurante y Pupuseria were captured on video tending to several Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies who appeared to be suffering from exposure to chemical irritants, footage obtained by OnScene.TV, shows workers fanning the deputies with plates, providing ice, and helping them rinse their faces with water or a traditional beverage.

Deputies were initially dispatched around 11:00 a.m. Saturday, to the 6400 block of Alondra Boulevard in Paramount, just blocks from the restaurant, in response to a large group blocking traffic. Demonstrations reportedly began after community members believed federal immigration officials were conducting enforcement operations in the area.

While the Department of Homeland Security later clarified that no raid had taken place, stating that agents were staging at a nearby office, the presence caused a fast public reaction and protests that extended into neighboring Compton.

Elizabeth Mendoza, owner of La Ceiba, said she chose to keep her business open despite safety concerns. “Everyone was calling me, telling me to close,” Mendoza said. “But I felt I needed to stay. People needed help.”

An immigrant from El Salvador, Mendoza expressed empathy for both the demonstrators and law enforcement officers, many of whom she considers loyal customers. Protesters were offered water, napkins, and food. Later in the day, around 5:30 p.m., deputies affected by pepper spray or similar irritants entered the restaurant seeking relief.

Staff led some of the deputies into the restaurant’s walk-in freezer to cool down. One deputy received a milk compress on his face to help ease the effects of the chemical exposure.