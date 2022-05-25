May 26, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Influencer-Favorite Celestina Closing in Culver City

Photo: Instagram (@celestinarooftop).

Celestina to close May 31 on top of Shay Hotel

By Kerry Slater

A rooftop bar in Culver City popular among influencers will soon be closing, just months after opening. 

Celestina, located on the top of the Shay Hotel in Culver City will be closing May 30. The restaurants, a modern Mexican concept that include three geodesic domes for diners to sit in, made the announcement in an Instagram post.  

“First and foremost, on behalf of the Celestina team, we are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming love and support from the guests who have graced our tables, celebrated special moments here, and joined us for a pool party,” reads the post. “We can’t say thank you enough. At this time, we’ve decided to look for a larger location to bring the full & original concept of Celestina to life. While we are sad to say goodbye to the incredible rooftop sunsets at The Shay, our team can’t wait to relaunch Celestina to its full vision in the near future.”

in Dining, Food & Drink
