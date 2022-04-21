New Mediterranean Spot Grilling up Kabobs and More in Culver City

XENiA now up and running in Culver City ghost kitchen

By Kerry Slater

Craving kabobs? A new Mediterranean grill is now open, cooking up grilled-to-order skewers including USDA prime tri-tip.

XENiA, a modern Mediterranean grill opened at the beginning of April in Culver City, operating out of the newest CloudKitchens in Los Angeles.

“Fresh, crave-able Mediterranean flavors make XENiA the perfect local option for a quick healthy lunch, tasty and packable food for the beach, and even catering lunch at the office or a delicious gathering at home,” reads an opening announcement from the restaurant.

Menu highlights include grilled-to-order skewers of local free-range chicken, USDA prime tri-tip and organic sweet potato, fresh, house-made sauces and pickles, alongside a rotating selection of locally-sourced vegetables. The restaurant can also accommodate vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and nut-free requests.

XENiA is available exclusively for delivery (7 mile radius), pick-up and catering.

Visit eatxenia.com for more information.