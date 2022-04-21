April 21, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Mediterranean Spot Grilling up Kabobs and More in Culver City

A steak pita sandwich from XENiA. Photo: Kerry Slater

XENiA now up and running in Culver City ghost kitchen

By Kerry Slater

Craving kabobs? A new Mediterranean grill is now open, cooking up grilled-to-order skewers including USDA prime tri-tip. 

XENiA, a modern Mediterranean grill opened at the beginning of April in Culver City, operating out of the newest CloudKitchens in Los Angeles. 

“Fresh, crave-able Mediterranean flavors make XENiA the perfect local option for a quick healthy lunch, tasty and packable food for the beach, and even catering lunch at the office or a delicious gathering at home,” reads an opening announcement from the restaurant. 

Menu highlights include grilled-to-order skewers of local free-range chicken, USDA prime tri-tip and organic sweet potato, fresh, house-made sauces and pickles, alongside a rotating selection of locally-sourced vegetables. The restaurant can also accommodate vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and nut-free requests. 

XENiA is available exclusively for delivery (7 mile radius), pick-up and catering. 

Visit eatxenia.com for more information.

