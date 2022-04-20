LA IPA Fest Comes to Westside

60 beers from across California coming to Brennan’s in Marina del Rey

By Dolores Quintana

LA IPA Festival is returning on May 21 after two years of inactivity due to the pandemic, as reported by The Los Angeles Times.

This will be the eighth year that IPA Fest has brought a selection of 60 beers from all over California to vie for the title of Best California IPA. The differences this year are that the IPA Festival is being held in Marina Del Rey at Brennan’s which is located at 4089 Lincoln Blvd. The festival has moved from its former location at Mohawk Bend starting this year.

General admission costs $38 and entry begins at noon, it comes with five beer tokens and an IPA Festival branded glass. The VIP or “shadow judge” ticket includes earlier entry to the festival at 10:00 a.m., a brunch buffet, the opportunity to watch the judging at 11:00 a.m., and the branded glass and five beer tokens.

All attendees can purchase additional beer tokens in groups of five for $35.

The two prize-winning breweries from 2020, North Park Beer Company, which won the title of Best California IPA that year, and Tarantula Hill Brewing, which won the people’s choice award in 2020 will return to the festival this year.