Iconic Local Deli Relaunches Under New Ownership

Nate’n Al’s back up an running on Beverly Drive

By Dolores Quintana

Nate’n Al’s, the historic Jewish Deli that has had a number of challenges during the pandemic, has been relaunched again as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This time the restaurant has new co-owners in the form of the H.Wood Group’s John Terzian and Brian Toll. H.Wood hospitality group will be in charge of day to day operations and partners Shelli and Irving Azoff will retain their financial role and remain to advise Terzian and Toll. After the restaurant was shut down for a time and there was a Covid outbreak among the staff, the future of the restaurant was uncertain. However, longtime fans of the restaurant at 414 N. Beverly Drive will be happy to know that this new partnership not only has brought the restaurant back but they have plans for the future expansion of the brand.

H.Wood Group’s roster of restaurants includes 40 Love, Bootsy Bellows in Aspen and Los Angeles, Delilah, Harriet’s Rooftop, Mason, Petite Taqueria, Poppy, Shorebar in Cabo San Lucas and Los Angeles, Slab, The Nice Guy and The Peppermint Club. The plan is to retain the charm of the deli and according to an email signed by all of the co-owners, as quoted by Eater Los Angeles, the email stated that “they plan to keep much of the look, feel, and menu of Nate’n Al’s the same as it has been for decades.”

While more cosmetic changes are already in motion to update the restaurant’s look and logo, this partnership has no plans to change the food that so many love. Those classic Nat’n Al’s breakfasts, corned beef and stuffed cabbage will remain on the menu as they have since 1945.