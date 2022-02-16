February 17, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Hurry Curry Returns!

Photo: Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Facebook).

Westside favorite to open in March on Ocean Park

By Dolores Quintana

Former Sawtelle favorite Hurry Curry of Tokyo will be reopening.

Hurry Curry Restaurant of Tokyo has announced plans to reopen its restaurant in Santa Monica. The restaurant closed in February 2021 due to the loss of their lease after 33 years in Sawtelle Japantown. Their new location will open at 2901 Ocean Park Blvd Ste. 125, in the space formerly occupied by Ocean Park Ramen House. 

Hurry Curry specializes in authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine, which is Western food reinterpreted by Japanese chefs.

You can sign up on the website to be invited to their grand opening. According to What Now Los Angeles, Chief Operating Officer Frederick Serra predicts that Hurry Curry will be open in March of this year. 

The menu includes their signature curry dishes and pasta interpretations that include their fried chicken karaage, marinated in sake, with pasta and sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, corn and their secret white sauce. 

The restaurant first opened its doors on Sawtelle in 1989. After spending time researching Japanese curry houses in Tokyo in the 1980s, their goal was to bring the wonderful flavors and value of these popular restaurants to Los Angeles. Working with Japanese chefs from Tokyo, the restaurant developed its original blend of 21 spices for its signature curry sauce.

Dining
