Michelin Starred Culver City Restaurant Vespertine Offer Valentine’s Day Dinner Menu

Part Of The Vespertine At Home Experience Series

By Dolores Quintana

Vespertine, a Culver City restaurant that has two Michelin stars, has been running a series of beautifully crafted takeout or delivery dinners for two since the beginning of the pandemic. They have never opened their doors since the first stay at home order but fans of the restaurant have been eating their food every week throughout the last two years. Chef Jordan Kahn has curated some of the most inventive and delicious meals to be had in Los Angeles especially during a worldwide emergency.

This week Vespertine is hosting a Valentine’s Day menu that is sure to amaze you. Dinners are scheduled starting on Friday, February 12 through Monday, February 14. The price is $165 per person with a minimum order of two, for a total of $330, with add on items for an additional cost if desired. You can make reservations on Tock here.

The menu includes the following items:

Appetizers:

Savory Duck Beignet with Pickled Wild Blueberries

Crown Toro Hamachi with Shiro Dashi Panna Cotta

Lobster Tail Wrapped in Winter Squash

Bone Marrow Bread Pudding

Main dish: Choice of Beef Ribeye Cap or Heritage Green Circle Poulet

Dessert: Chocolate-Passion Tart

Add on items:

Kaluga Caviar with Savory Potato Waffle

Brillat-Savarin Cheese Course

Whole Black Winter Truffle

Dark Chocolate-Almond Praline Truffles

Modifications to the menu are “politely declined” and the dinner package comes with simple reheating instructions. If you have a serious allergy, you can contact the restaurant to let them know. Vespertine is a truly amazing experience, so if you really want to make Valentine’s Day special, Vespertine can help.