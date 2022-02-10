Michelin Starred Culver City Restaurant Vespertine Offer Valentine’s Day Dinner Menu

Part Of The Vespertine At Home Experience Series
By Dolores Quintana
Vespertine, a Culver City restaurant that has two Michelin stars, has been running a series of beautifully crafted takeout or delivery dinners for two since the beginning of the pandemic. They have never opened their doors since the first stay at home order but fans of the restaurant have been eating their food every week throughout the last two years. Chef Jordan Kahn has curated some of the most inventive and delicious meals to be had in Los Angeles especially during a worldwide emergency.
This week Vespertine is hosting a Valentine’s Day menu that is sure to amaze you. Dinners are scheduled starting on Friday, February 12 through Monday, February 14. The price is $165 per person with a minimum order of two, for a total of $330, with add on items for an additional cost if desired. You can make reservations on Tock here.
The menu includes the following items:
Appetizers:
Savory Duck Beignet with Pickled Wild Blueberries
Crown Toro Hamachi with Shiro Dashi Panna Cotta
Lobster Tail Wrapped in Winter Squash
Bone Marrow Bread Pudding
Main dish: Choice of Beef Ribeye Cap or Heritage Green Circle Poulet
Dessert: Chocolate-Passion Tart
Add on items:
Kaluga Caviar with Savory Potato Waffle
Brillat-Savarin Cheese Course
Whole Black Winter Truffle
Dark Chocolate-Almond Praline Truffles
Modifications to the menu are “politely declined” and the dinner package comes with simple reheating instructions. If you have a serious allergy, you can contact the restaurant to let them know. Vespertine is a truly amazing experience, so if you really want to make Valentine’s Day special, Vespertine can help.