November 11, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Whiskey Bar Returns Beachside

Playa Provisions’ Grain whiskey bar. Photo: playaprovisions.com

Westside Dining Scene November 11, 2021

By Dolores Quintana

As reported by Eater Los Angeles, Playa Provisions’ Grain whiskey bar has reopened in Playa del Rey. Led by bar manager Liam Odien, the bar is “modeled after the original Los Angeles Motordrome, and the very Oak barrels whiskey comes from, Grain boasts an extensive whiskey collection and an eclectic cocktail menu,” as described on its website. 

Pico-Robertson Thai Restaurant Moving to Sawtelle

Tuk Tuk Thai Restaurant will be moving from Pico Robertson to a new location in Sawtelle Japantown at 1640 Sawtelle, the former home of Cafe Dahab, right at the corner of Santa Monica and Sawtelle, near Cinefile Video and Lougi’s Italian Kitchen according to What Now Los Angeles. The owners, Katy Noochla-or and Billy Heinzman, predict that they will reopen in December of this year. The restaurant is best known for its Pad Thai dish but also offers dumplings, stir frys, curries, thai style charcoal grilled items, and seafood dishes. According to Toddrickallen.com, this will be the first Thai restaurant in the area.

Breadblock Expanding

Breadblok, the French gluten-free bakery from Santa Monica will be expanding to a number of new locations. The first is in the Silverlake area, near Pine and Crane, on Griffith Park Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Chloé and Celine Charlier, the sisters who own and operate the bakery, will also be expanding on the Westside when they open two new locations in Venice and Beverly Hills in 2022. Their Instagram page, credits their grandparents for the whole concept of Breadblok, by stressing the importance of living an organic and holistic lifestyle. 

New Head Chef for Umami Burger

Chef Alvin Cailan will be the new head chef and face of Umami Burger, the gourmet burger restaurant chain. This collaboration was put together by C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), a global food and beverage tech platform that was founded by Sam Nazarian. Cailan is innovative Filipino-American and well regarded chef who founded the celebrated Eggslut, as a food truck that became a Grand Central Market mainstay, the Unit 120 pop-up, which was a test kitchen and incubator for new talent and new potential restaurant concepts that gave a start to perennially popular Howlin Ray’s restaurant among others. He also founded Amboy Quality Meats and Burgers, a burger spot that “always has a line out the door” in Chinatown and is the star host of First We Feast and Complex Network’s  Burger Show for three years. Cailin will be developing a new menu with the culinary talent at C3 for Umami Burger using all of the knowledge he’s acquired about burgers from all over the United States during his travels hosting the show.

Chef Cailan said, “As a son of the Los Angeles cultural mosaic, I’m excited to take a fan favorite, Umami Burger, and accentuate the fifth flavor by incorporating flavors from Filipino influences to classic American styles, offering a fresh new take the whole world can appreciate.”

in Dining
Related Posts
Pop’s Bagels. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining

Pop’s Bagels Shuffles in Culver City

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

Westside Dining Scene November 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Pop’s Bagels first pop up location at Platform.LA  has been closed...

Grilled Octopus with bell peppers, onions, cherry tomato and Castelvetrano olives from Catch Restaurant. Photo: Courtesy.
Dining

Favorite Sunset Dining Spot Returns

November 3, 2021

Read more
November 3, 2021

Hotel Casa del Mar’s dream dining & sunset viewing destination reopens By Armella Stepan It’s that time of year when...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...

Egg salad sandwich from Konbi. Photo: Instagram (@konbi).
Dining

Katsu-Style Sandwich Shop Coming to Culver City

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Konbi to open in 2022 By Dolores Quintana A Katsu-style sandwich shop is coming to Culver City.  Specialty Katsu-style sandwich...
Dining, Local Business Spotlight

Five Months Into Opening, Jonah’s Kitchen Is on Fire With Casual, ‘Made From Scratch’ Dishes

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

By Susan Payne  Having a seat inside of Jonah’s Kitchen, an elevated, yet fast casual restaurant in Santa Monica, is...

Photo: Facebook (@masienda).
Dining

Heirloom Masa Maker Operating on the Westside

October 14, 2021

Read more
October 14, 2021

Westside Dining Scene October 14, 2021 By Dolores Quintana As reported by Eater.com and Bon Appetit, Masienda is now making...

A hot chicken sandwich from the The Red Chickz. Photo: Facebook (@The-Red-Chickz)
Dining

Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open in Culver City

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, October 7, 2021  By Dolores Quintana The Red Chickz, the California based Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant, will...

House burger with a fried egg on top with frites from Simonette’s Dine LA menu. Photo: Facebook (@Simonetterestaurant).
Dining

A Look at Dine LA on the Westside

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Fall version of dining event returns through October 15 By Dolores Quintana Dine LA has returned for Fall of 2021...

Photo: Facebook (@ettaculvercity)
Dining

Etta Now Open in Culver City

September 23, 2021

Read more
September 23, 2021

Westside Dining Scene, September 23, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Etta Now Open in Culver City Primo’s Opens in Former Stan’s...
Dining, Video

Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew

September 22, 2021

Read more
September 22, 2021

Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Dining, Video

Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica

August 25, 2021

Read more
August 25, 2021

Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...

Photos: Facebook (@papilosangeles)
Dining, News

Local Birria and Churro Spot Opening New Westside Location After Fire

August 19, 2021

Read more
August 19, 2021

Papi Taco’s & Churros moving into Wilshire Blvd space By Kerry Slater A popular taco and churro restaurant is opening a...

Tonnarelli alle Vongole from Uovo. Photo: Facebook (@uovopasta).
Dining

Uovo Pasta Opens in Marina Del Rey

August 12, 2021

Read more
August 12, 2021

Soft opening for popular restaurant at Pier 44 By Kerry Slater  Popular pasta restaurant Uovo is now open in Marina...

Photo: Facebook (@MontysGoodBurger).
Dining

Monty’s Good Burger Coming to Culver City

August 5, 2021

Read more
August 5, 2021

Westside Dining Scene August 5, 2021 By Kerry Slater High-End Sushi Restaurant Expanding to Montana Avenue  Montana Avenue in Santa...

A bahn mi from Skinny Daves. Photo: skinny-daves.com
Dining, News

New Sandwich Spot Opens From Chef Behind Little Fatty

July 29, 2021

Read more
July 29, 2021

David Kuo opens Skinny Daves By Kerry Slater  The chef behind popular Mar Vista restaurant Little Fatty has opened Skinny...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR