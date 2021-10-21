October 21, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

New Vegan Frozen Yogurt Shop Opens on Ocean Park

A new soft serve shop has popped up on the Westside. Yoga-urt offers a new all organic and vegan soft serve treat that’s a healthy alternative to traditional frozen yogurt.  Video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in Food & Drink
