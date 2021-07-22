Atlanta Restaurant and Lounge Eyes Marina Del Rey Space

Fin & Feathers files for liquor license at 13484 Washington Blvd

By Kerry Slater

An Atlanta-based restaurant and lounge self-described as where “socialites come to play” has filed for a liquor license at the former Washington Ale House space.

As reported by What Now Los Angeles, Fin & Feathers will likely be opening at 13484 Washington Boulevard in Marina Del Rey, the space that used to be home to sports bar and grill Washington Ale House. No official opening date though the restaurant’s website says that it will be “heading soon to California.” In addition, a Facebook page has been set up for the Marina Del Rey location.

Fin & Feathers, was founded by restaurateur Damon A. Johnson. Originally from LA, he has made a name for himself in the restaurant-hospitality industry in Atlanta over the years.

“More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in the heart of Edgewood, Atlanta, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground,” reads the restaurant’s website. “Our menu boasts ‘Nu American Soul’ fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.”

The menu centers around a range of hearty meat options, including New Zealand lamb chops, hibachi grilled ribeye, stuffed chicken breast, southern fried chicken, grilled lobster tails and grilled garlic and seafood grits.

The cocktail menu pays homage to Los Angeles landmarks with signature creations including the Baldwin Hills (apple guava vodka, fresh strawberry puree & a pineapple juice blend), Pacific Coast Highway (margarita made with Hennessy) and LAX Sidecar (Remy Martin, muddled citrus & a dash of pomegranate syrup).