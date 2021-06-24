June 24, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The Coolest Culinary Choices on the Coast

Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach’s beachside picnic. Photos: Courtesy.

By Staff Writer

Looking to get the most out of your summer dining experience? Look no further than Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, now offering both experimental beachside picnics and al fresco dining with an ocean view.  

Al Fresco everything is all the rage these days, so the hotels’ culinary teams, inspired by Shutters Executive Chef, Vittorio Lucariello, decided to make it their quest to create the pinnacle of picnics for their overnight guests. 

Chef Vittorio’s picnic is not the usual predictable fare. Expect an international selection on the menu including Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps, Mediterranean Platters and Charcuterie with Cheese.  Of course, you’ll find some classic American favorites as well…did someone say Mini Lobster Rolls?  

Picnics start at $405* for two people and each requires a minimum 72-hour advance notice. Reservations may be made for any time between sunrise to sunset seven days a week, based on availability. Parties over six people require at least one-week advance notice.

Pricing varies based on food and beverage selection and a wide variety of add-ons that are available, ranging from floral bouquets to beach games to DJs.

For more information, contact the concierge. 

One must be a registered guest at either hotel to reserve a picnic, making this the perfect choice for a staycation destination. When you stay more, you can save up to 25 percent off and receive a one-time $100 hotel credit per stay. Visit https://www.hotelcasadelmar.com/booking#/booking/step-1?promo=MKTSSA for more information. 

If something a tad less informal is your preference, Hotel Casa del Mar’s recently reopened Terrazza Lounge and its wildly popular beachside patio are available to locals as well as hotel guests. Terrazza offers the perfect solution to your insatiable wanderlust. Instantly transporting you to a European Piazza, Terrazza’s Italy-meets-California Coast atmosphere, with tasty highlights like Steamed Mussels and Gazpacho Andaluz this is the perfect way to say “ciao” to summer.

Terrazza is also open daily for breakfast and weekend brunch hours. Breakfast highlights include house cured wagyu brisket hash, lemon ricotta pancakes and a handful of unique cold pressed juices. A Saturday and Sunday brunch menu offers similar options alongside cocktails and entrees, Dungeness crab eggs benedict and oysters. 

Shrimp avocado toast from Terrazza.

Lunch at Terrazza is the perfect way to enjoy a sunny summer day in Santa Monica with a selection of seafood, pizzas, steaks, fish tacos and more. Some notable lunch items include shrimp avocado toast, roasted mushroom pizza and steamed mussels. 

In addition, Terrazza is now offering sushi Wednesday-Sunday evenings with a menu that includes hand rolls, sashimi and several different types of sake. 

“After months of having to be apart, I cannot think of a better way to celebrate being together again with friends and family in 2021, than with a stay at one of our hotels, a leisurely picnic, or a relaxing and tasty meal overlooking the Pacific. It is the perfect way to reconnect,” predicts Charlie Lopez-Quintana, Vice President and Managing Director of ETC Hotels.

Visit https://www.hotelcasadelmar.com/dining/terrazza-lounge for more information and to view all the menus.  

