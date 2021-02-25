A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close off portions of the street to car traffic during peak dining hours. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?
Nearly 20 Culver City Restaurants Taking Part in in dineL.A.
February 25, 2021 Westside Today Staff
First ‘spring’ season of culinary event to begin first week in March By Kerry Slater Nearly 20 Culver City restaurants will...
Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon
LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...
Free Sandwiches as Inventive Sandwich Shop to Open in Culver City
February 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches bringing inventive sandwiches to Culver City By Kerry Slater A California chain featuring a menu of...
Missing 21-Year-Old Last Seen Near LAX
February 24, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Family of Nin-Munajuy Melton seeking public assistance in search A missing 21-year-old woman was last seen near LAX, her family...
Video: Help Shape the Future of This Culver City Park
Public input is needed to help shape the future of this Culver City Park. Learn more in this video made...
Police Looking for Man Who Stole Cash Register From Culver City Business
February 22, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Police release footage of Feb 14 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are asking the public for help identifying a man...
Westside Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants
February 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking on Westside By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Westside Pharmacy Involved in Health Care Fraud and Kickback Scheme
Compounding pharmacy and owner plead guilty to health care fraud and kickback Scheme that led to $14 million in payments...
Culver City Becomes More Mobile With Unanimous City Council MOVE Vote
Unanimous vote earlier this month By Toi Creel A plan to make Culver City more bike and pedestrian friendly is...
NYC-Chefs’ Korean Fine Dining Takeout Leaves the West LA
Naemo moves from Sawtelle-area to Koreatown By Kerry Slater Two prominent New York City chefs running a Korean fine-dining pop-up...
Mar Vista Farm-to-Table Bodega Eyeing Second Westside Storefront
Lady & Larder is opening its second storefront in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater An artisan bodega (owned by two...
Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH
An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?
February 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Culver High Student Named National Merit Scholarship Finalist
A Culver City High School student is up for national honors! Last week, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC)...
