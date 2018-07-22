Pair Pecans with Seasonal Produce

With summer comes the opening of farmers markets bursting with fresh produce ripe for the taking. Pair your fresh-picked bounty with wholesome pecans for power-packed seasonal recipes from salads and snacks to side dishes and main courses.

American Pecans are The Original Supernut; a naturally sweet superfood that’s nutritious, versatile and local as it’s the only major tree nut native to America. Pecans are also among the highest in “good” monounsaturated fats and contain plant protein, fiber, flavonoids and essential minerals, including copper, manganese and zinc, so you can feel good when adding them to your next meal or snack.

After a morning at the farmers market, cook up a nourishing spread for breakfast or lunch. For a quick, mess-free brunch, try Sheet Pan Eggs with Pecan Breakfast “Sausage.” Substitute flavored ground pecans for your sausage and add fresh greens for a quick, good-for-you option with plant-based protein.

For a simple yet sweet take on dessert, try Mini Pecan Lemon Berry Tarts with a three-ingredient, pecan-based crumb as the base, topped with a light filling and fresh berries.

Pecan Lemon Berry Tarts

Mini Pecan Crusts:

2 cups pecan pieces or halves

1/4 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons sugar

24 Mini Pecan Crusts

1/2 cup lemon curd

1/2 cup blueberries or raspberries

Powdered sugar, for dusting (optional)

To make Mini Pecan Crusts: Heat oven to 350 F. Line mini muffin tin with paper liners.

In food processor, blend pecans, butter and sugar until mixture forms coarse dough.

Scoop about 2 teaspoons pecan mixture into each muffin tin. Use back of wooden spoon or fingers to press mixture evenly along bottom and up sides of each muffin cup.

Bake 12 minutes, or until crusts are golden brown. Allow crusts to cool completely before removing from pan.

Spoon 1 teaspoon lemon curd into each Mini Pecan Crust. Top each with one raspberry or three small blueberries. Dust with powdered sugar, if desired.