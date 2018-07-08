Mendocino Farms Brings New Classic Cuisine to Brentwood and Studio City

High-end organic sandwich and salad chain Mendocino Farms is poised for a full L.A. takeover. The company just started work on a new Studio City location to open this winter, and recently opened the doors of its new Brentwood location. Featuring menu items with the company’s signature mix of ethnic-inspired flavors and classic American bites, Mendocino’s new Brentwood store offers items like the vegan “Superfood Hemp Burger,” a healthy take on a fried chicken sandwich, and a classic Al Pastor sandwich. Take a look at the cafe’s full menu here.

ADVERTISEMENT