Top 10 Westside Today Real Estate Articles of 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Culver City/West LA-area

As 2022 comes to a close, here are the top 10 real estate stories for the Culver City/West LA area this year.

Baldwin Hills Development Set to Bring 401 Apartments and Retail to Neighborhood

January 7, 2022 – A development is set to bring 401 units of housing and over 30,000 square feet of retails to the Baldwin Hills area. Full article here.

Over 50,000 Square-Feet of Office Space Planned Near Ballona Creek

February 18, 2022 – Over 50,000 square feet of office space could be coming to an industrial lot near the Ballona Creek in Culver City. Full article here.

Culver City Senior Housing Project Breaks Ground

March 5, 2022 – A five-story senior housing project has broken ground in Culver City. Full article here.

Culver City Announces Imminent Purchase of Two Motels Through Project Homekey

April 2, 2022 – Project Homekey has made it possible for both the City and County of Los Angeles to purchase interim and permanent supportive housing for homeless people.  The project’s grant money has enabled purchases of thousands of units since the program began. Full article here.

Affordable housing Planned for Culver City Methodist church property

June 24, 2022 – A development at 4644 Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City, from developer Community Corporation of Santa Monica, has been revised and those revisions have been approved by the Culver City City Council in a unanimous vote last week. Full article here.

New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Culver City Campus

July 22, 2022 – Culver City has published a draft of the Environmental Impact Report (EIR)–including new renderings–for the proposed plans from Apple to build a new campus in the city at Venice and National boulevards. Full article here.

Culver City Wende Museum Breaks Ground on Community Center With Affordable Housing

July 23, 2022 – Culver City’s Wende Museum has officially broken ground on the addition of Glorya Kaufman Creative Community Center. Full article here.

Office Space Nears Completion in Former Allied Model Trains Space

September 10, 2022 – A revamp of the former Allied Model Trains building is nearing completion in Culver City. Full article here.

Hudson Pacific Set to Redevelop Marlton Square Property in Baldwin Hills

December 10, 2022 – There is now a plan in motion to redevelop Marlton Square in Baldwin Hills. Full article here.

Culver City Planning Commission Approves 30,000 Square-Foot Office Development

December 16, 2022 – The Culver City Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed project from Redcar Properties at 3570 National Boulevard on December 14 as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The Planning Commission did ask for revisions to the plan before they voted to approve it. The developer agreed to establish ADA-compliant curb ramps at the southeast corner of the building at the Shaefer and National intersection and at the southwest corner of Shaefer and National “to the extent feasible using commercially reasonable efforts” and establish a crosswalk across Shaefer Street at National that would connect the two ramps. Full article here.

