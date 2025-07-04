July 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

L.A. Beaches Brace for Holiday Rush: Over 1 Million Visitors Expected This Fourth of July

Photo: Facebook

County Officials Urge Beachgoers to Pack Out Their Trash and  Monitor Water Quality

More than one million visitors are expected to descend on Los Angeles County’s coastline during the Fourth of July weekend, prompting county officials to issue a slate of public safety and environmental guidelines.

The Department of Beaches and Harbors (DBH) is urging beachgoers to take extra precautions to help preserve the environment and protect themselves and others during one of the busiest beach holidays of the year.

Officials are asking visitors to take home everything they bring to the beach, including trash. Last year’s holiday weekend left behind over 70 tons of garbage, the equivalent of more than 5,600 wheelbarrows of waste, according to DBH Director Gary Jones.

“Overflowing trash bins attract birds that can contaminate the water and threaten marine life,” Jones said. “We ask everyone to bring a trash bag and help keep our beaches clean.”

Despite the presence of hundreds of coastal trash barrels, holiday volumes often exceed capacity, increasing the risk of pollution and harm to wildlife.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises swimmers to check ocean water quality before entering the surf. Advisories are issued when bacteria levels exceed safe thresholds, posing risks of illness and skin infections.

Water quality alerts are available online at publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach or by calling the Public Health Ocean Water Quality Hotline at 800-525-5662.

Beaches near burn areas continue to receive storm-driven wildfire debris months after the Palisades Fire ignited on January 7. Maintenance crews have removed roughly 480 tons of charred remnants, but hazards may still exist.

Visitors should steer clear of debris—especially dark patches of sediment on the sand—that may conceal sharp objects or potentially toxic materials. While testing has shown no contaminants at dangerous levels, officials warn against contact with such areas.

Because manual removal could harm native ecosystems, DBH is allowing the sand to recover naturally.

Illegal bonfires continue to create safety and environmental hazards along the coast. Only the designated fire rings at Dockweiler State Beach are approved for use.

Unauthorized fires built directly on the sand can leave behind smoldering embers that may burn unsuspecting visitors and contribute to marine pollution. Personal fire pits and grills are also prohibited in beach parking lots and other non-designated areas.

Beachgoers are encouraged to speak with lifeguards at the nearest open tower for real-time updates on safety, surf conditions, and hazards.

Additional resources include:

Hazards or unsafe beach conditions should be reported immediately to on-duty lifeguards.

in News
