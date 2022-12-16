December 17, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Planning Commission Approves 30,000 Square-Foot Office Development

Rendering: Olson Kundig.

3570 National Boulevard development calls for 30,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of retail

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City Planning Commission unanimously approved the proposed project from Redcar Properties at 3570 National Boulevard on December 14 as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The Planning Commission did ask for revisions to the plan before they voted to approve it. The developer agreed to establish ADA-compliant curb ramps at the southeast corner of the building at the Shaefer and National intersection and at the southwest corner of Shaefer and National “to the extent feasible using commercially reasonable efforts” and establish a crosswalk across Shaefer Street at National that would connect the two ramps.

The commission also clarified that “all new utility lines fronting the site shall be undergrounded by the applicant as revised.” Their staff recommended approval with a recommended setback revision, a Class 32 Categorical Exception, approving site plan review, administrative modification and administrative use permit, subject, of course, to the proposed conditions of approval and standard code requirements. 

The site is an oddly shaped area that formerly had a rail spur next to it. The proposed structure is three stories with 5,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor underneath 30,000 square feet of office space. An underground parking structure will hold 91 vehicles per the proposed plans. 

The designer of record is Olson Kundig and according to Urbanize Los Angeles, the renderings show “a contemporary low-rise structure clad in concrete and metal panels. A site plan shows that a sliver of the property adjacent to the historic rail hub would be retained as an open area for tenants, as well as a space for outdoor dining for a potential ground floor restaurant.” The building would have a rooftop amenity deck. 

According to the staff report from the Culver City Planning Commission, the estimated time that it will take to complete the construction is about 19 months.

