Court Postpones Arraignment for Driver in Malibu Crash That Killed Four Students

Fraser Michael Bohm Faces Murder Charges in Fatal PCH Wreck

The arraignment for Fraser Michael Bohm, the 23-year-old man accused in a high-speed crash that killed four Pepperdine University students last fall, was postponed Tuesday during a brief hearing in Van Nuys criminal court, as reported by ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Bohm faces multiple felony charges, including murder and vehicular manslaughter, in connection with the October 2023 collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Prosecutors allege that Bohm was speeding when he lost control of his vehicle and struck several parked cars, fatally injuring four students who were standing nearby.

The victims—identified as Niamh Rolston, 20; Peyton Stewart, 21; Asha Weir, 21; and Deslyn Williams, 21—were all seniors at Pepperdine University and members of the same sorority. They were awarded degrees posthumously as part of the Class of 2024.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, defense attorney Alan Jackson, who recently took over Bohm’s case, requested a delay to allow more time to review the charges. Jackson said, “Your honor, before the entry of a not guilty plea, which is what we expect obviously, I would ask the court for one continuance of the arraignment. We have just been brought onto the case as of the last 48 hours. Our appellate specialist needs about 30 extra days.”

The judge granted the request, rescheduling the arraignment for August.

Several members of the victims’ families attended the hearing, silently observing as the man accused of killing their loved ones appeared in court. Bohm, who remains free on bail, left the courthouse accompanied by family and supporters. They declined to speak to reporters.