405 Crash Near the Getty Sends Three to Hospital: Two Seriously Hurt Near Site Where LAPD Sgt. Died

Early Morning Multi-Vehicle Collision Shut Down Lanes Near Brentwood

Three men were injured and traffic was snarled for hours following a multi-vehicle collision on the southbound 405 Freeway near the Getty Center in Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. and involved a semi-truck, a white utility truck, and a gray Jeep. Two freeway lanes were blocked as emergency crews responded to the scene just south of Brentwood.

Paramedics transported the victims to nearby hospitals. A 59-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were listed in serious condition, while a 53-year-old man reportedly suffered a severed leg. Authorities have not yet released their names or additional updates on their conditions.

It remains unclear what caused the crash. CHP officers issued a SigAlert as the investigation unfolded, and all lanes were reopened by 7:20 a.m.

The crash took place along the same stretch of freeway where Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Shiou Deng and motorist Jesus Garcia were fatally struck on June 23. In that incident, Deng exited his patrol car to assist Garcia after a breakdown when both were hit by an oncoming vehicle.