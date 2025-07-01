California Highway Patrol Deploys for Independence Day Enforcement Surge

All Available Officers to Hit California Highways for Holiday Weekend

As Californians gear up for Fourth of July festivities, the California Highway Patrol announced a statewide enforcement effort to reduce traffic deaths and injuries during the busy holiday period.

The Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period will begin at 6:01 p.m. on Thursday, July 3, and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, the agency said Wednesday. All available CHP officers will be deployed to monitor roadways, with a focus on identifying and arresting impaired drivers, discouraging speeding, and addressing distracted or aggressive driving.

The enforcement campaign comes on the heels of a 24-hour crackdown earlier this month that yielded nearly 18,000 citations statewide. According to the agency:

More than 12,100 tickets were issued for excessive speeding.



Nearly 860 motorists were cited for using mobile devices while driving.



About 500 were cited for seat belt violations.



Officers made nearly 400 DUI arrests.



Despite these efforts, 11 people were killed in traffic collisions during the same period.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said, “Reckless driving and speeding have deadly consequences, [and] it’s every driver’s responsibility to make safe choices behind the wheel,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said. “Let’s work together to prevent tragedies by always designating a sober driver and keeping our roads safe for everyone.”