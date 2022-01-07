January 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Baldwin Hills Development Set to Bring 401 Apartments and Retail to Neighborhood

A rendering of the Crenshaw Crossing development. Credit: Crenshaw Crossing.

Crenshaw Crossing development approved by LA City Planning Commission

A development is set to bring 401 units of housing and over 30,000 square feet of retails to the Baldwin Hills area. 

The look of the development has changed and the joint team of developers, the Richman Group, the Watt Companies and West Los Angeles Community Development Corporation plans include the development and construction of two buildings around the Expo/Crenshaw Station. The paired buildings will be eight stories high with 401 studio and one and two bedroom apartments for rent. The buildings are mixed use and will have parking for 502 automobiles, 15,000 square feet of retail space and an approximately 22,000 square foot grocery store for residents on site. 

Crenshaw Crossing will have a modern look and is designed by the team of Belzberg Architects, RELM and SVA Architects. To the north of the building, where the Expo Line station resides, plans are in place for a pedestrian plaza and promenade that will facilitate residents’ use of the Metro station for Crenshaw and LAX. The building will also come with secure areas for bicycles and community meeting spaces. The commercial retail space would border Crenshaw and Exposition boulevards. A number of businesses have already made leasing commitments to the retail spaces that will be available according to a representative of the development team including a coffee shop and co-working company based in Inglewood. 

According to Urbanize Los Angeles, a representative of Council District 10 announced that there has been an agreement that the development team is working on to make it possible, through available public subsidies, to allow all of the apartments to be available for rental at lower than market level prices. If the subsidies are granted, that means that 75% of the apartments will be available to people making less than 80% of the area median income and that the remaining 25% would be reserved for persons earning no more than 120% of the median income level. All of the rental rates would be deed restricted. In addition, the LA City Planning Commission also voted to grant the development a density bonus compliance review and several other entitlements including a conditional permit for alcohol sales after their staff recommended those moves. 

An environmental study sanctioned by the Los Angeles City Council predicts that the construction of Crenshaw Crossing will take roughly two years to complete.

