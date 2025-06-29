Historic Sawtelle Nursery Site Could Become 40-Unit Townhome Complex

Sawtelle Continues to Change as Nursery Site Faces Redevelopment

Plans have been submitted to redevelop a nursery site, F.K. Nursery, in West Los Angeles’ Sawtelle neighborhood into a 40-unit townhome complex, according to documents filed with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

In late June, a development entity linked to Intracorp Companies filed an application seeking entitlements for the project, which spans several parcels at 2007–2045 S. Colby Avenue, 11556 W. La Grange Avenue, and 2020–2024 S. Federal Avenue. The proposed development includes 40 three-story homes and 80 parking spaces.

Under the city’s density bonus program, which allows for increased housing in exchange for affordable units, two of the homes would be reserved for very low-income households.

JZMK Partners is designing the townhomes, which are expected to feature a mix of three- and four-bedroom layouts.

The site joins a growing list of properties in Sawtelle transitioning from historic nursery use to residential development. Once home to more than two dozen Japanese-owned nurseries, the area has seen significant redevelopment since the mid-20th century. One of the most recent examples is the former Harada Nursery at 1900 S. Sawtelle Boulevard, now replaced with an apartment complex.

The proposed project is currently under review by city planning officials.