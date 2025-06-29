June 30, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Historic Sawtelle Nursery Site Could Become 40-Unit Townhome Complex

Photo: Google Maps

Sawtelle Continues to Change as Nursery Site Faces Redevelopment

Plans have been submitted to redevelop a nursery site, F.K. Nursery, in West Los Angeles’ Sawtelle neighborhood into a 40-unit townhome complex, according to documents filed with the Los Angeles Department of City Planning, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

In late June, a development entity linked to Intracorp Companies filed an application seeking entitlements for the project, which spans several parcels at 2007–2045 S. Colby Avenue, 11556 W. La Grange Avenue, and 2020–2024 S. Federal Avenue. The proposed development includes 40 three-story homes and 80 parking spaces.

Under the city’s density bonus program, which allows for increased housing in exchange for affordable units, two of the homes would be reserved for very low-income households.

JZMK Partners is designing the townhomes, which are expected to feature a mix of three- and four-bedroom layouts.

The site joins a growing list of properties in Sawtelle transitioning from historic nursery use to residential development. Once home to more than two dozen Japanese-owned nurseries, the area has seen significant redevelopment since the mid-20th century. One of the most recent examples is the former Harada Nursery at 1900 S. Sawtelle Boulevard, now replaced with an apartment complex.

The proposed project is currently under review by city planning officials.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

California Judge Rules FAIR Plan’s Smoke Damage Policy Unlawful

June 29, 2025

Read more
June 29, 2025

Court Says Wildfire Insurance Program Illegally Denied Claims Legal protections for California homeowners took a step forward this week after...
News, Video

(Video) Culver City Residents and City and County Leaders Rally for Disappeared Ice Cream Man Ambrocio “Enrique” Lozano

June 29, 2025

Read more
June 29, 2025

US Representative for California’s 37th Congressional District, Sydney Kamlager-Dove Speaks About What is happening to the disappeared.

Photo: Westside Estate Agency
News, Real Estate

Drake Slashes Price on Beverly Hills Estate to $79 Million Amid Market Slowdown

June 29, 2025

Read more
June 29, 2025

Price Cut Adds to a Broader Retreat From His Los Angeles Real Estate Holdings. Musician Drake has reduced the price...

Photo: Instagram
News

Iranian Pastor in West L.A. Speaks as Church Rocked by Immigration Raids 

June 28, 2025

Read more
June 28, 2025

Five Detained as Fear Spreads Through Persian Christian Faith Community  Fear has spread through a West Los Angeles congregation after...

Photo: Official
News

Overdose Deaths Drop 22% in Los Angeles County, Marking Largest Decline on Record

June 28, 2025

Read more
June 28, 2025

Fentanyl Fatalities Fell 37% as County Ramps up Funding for Prevention, Treatment Drug overdose deaths in Los Angeles County declined...

Photo Credit: Cinespia/Kelly Lee Barrett
Entertainment, Film, News

Cinespia Brings Fireworks and Fan Favorites to Hollywood Forever This July

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Watch Top Gun, La La Land, and More Under the Stars at Hollywood Forever Cinespia, Los Angeles’ iconic outdoor movie...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

California Doubles Down on Hollywood: $750M in Tax Credits Approved for Film and TV Industry

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

State Lawmakers Back Major Expansion of Production Incentives, Raising Job Projections Los Angeles’ film and television industry is poised to...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Pedestrian Killed on 405 Freeway to State Route 90 Connector in Culver City 

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Fatal Crash on Culver City Adds to Growing Safety Concerns Early Friday, a pedestrian died after being struck by a...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles Returns with Star Chefs, Firefighter Tribute, and Wildfire Relief Efforts

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Culinary Festival Features Exclusive Restaurant Collabs, Support for Small Businesses  EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles, the celebrated food festival curated by The...

Photo: GoFundMe
News

Supporters to Gather This Weekend for Longtime Culver City Paleta Seller Held in Detention

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Family and Neighbors Will Gather Sunday to Sell Paletas and Raise Funds Supporters will gather this Sunday at Veterans Park...
News

Suspect Charged by Los Angeles DA with Shooting of Santa Monica Cop and Teens

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Faces Attempted Murder Charges and Over 100 Years to Life in Prison if Convicted. Criminal charges have been filed against...
Entertainment, Film, News

Captain America Hits the Skirball Big Screen for Heroic Outdoor Movie Night

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Museum-Goers Can Also Catch a Superhero-Themed Drawing Session The Skirball Cultural Center will host an outdoor screening of Captain America:...

Photo: YouTube
News

Demolition Underway at Beverly Grove Squatter Site After Mystery Fire Renews Safety Fears

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Crews Begin Tearing Down Long-Vacant Apartments on First and Flores  Demolition has begun at a group of long-abandoned apartment buildings...
News, Video

(Video) Welcome to the Urban Jungle — where nature meets the city and style meets soul

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

Whether you’re chasing that gritty city energy or carving out a green oasis in your space, we’re here to help...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Arrested in Shooting That Disrupted Vigil for Slain Teen at Culver City High, Police Say

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

Gunfire Erupted During Memorial Attended by Hundreds at Culver City High School The Culver City police department announced that a...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR