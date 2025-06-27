June 28, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Cinespia Brings Fireworks and Fan Favorites to Hollywood Forever This July

Photo Credit: Cinespia/Kelly Lee Barrett

Watch Top Gun, La La Land, and More Under the Stars at Hollywood Forever

Cinespia, Los Angeles’ iconic outdoor movie series, is set to return in July with a crowd-pleasing slate of films and its annual Independence Day fireworks celebration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Presented by Amazon, MGM Studios, and Prime Video, the summer series will kick off on Thursday, July 4, with a screening of Top Gun, followed by fireworks over the historic cemetery grounds. Additional films scheduled for the month include La La Land (July 5), IT (July 12), Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion (July 19), and The Addams Family (July 26).

“Each summer, we invite our city to come together and celebrate the movies that made us laugh, dream, and scream,” said Cinespia founder John Wyatt in a statement. “This July is pure movie magic — from high-flying action and fireworks to nostalgic reunions and spooky classics under the stars.”

Known for its festive atmosphere, Cinespia blends classic cinema with a party-like setting. Guests can expect DJ sets before and after each screening, free themed photo booths, and access to beer, wine, and snack concessions. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, food, and drinks to enjoy during the showings.

The organization, which began in 2002 with a single screening of Strangers on a Train, has grown into one of Southern California’s most beloved cultural traditions. Held on the Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever, the screenings regularly draw thousands of attendees and are praised for their relaxed, open-air format and community spirit.

More programming is expected to be announced as Cinespia continues its 24th season.

July 2025 Lineup at a Glance:

  • Thursday, July 4: Top Gun + Fireworks
  • Friday, July 5: La La Land + Fireworks
  • Saturday, July 12: IT (2017)
  • Saturday, July 19: Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
  • Saturday, July 26: The Addams Family

Tickets and additional information are available at www.cinespia.org.

