Suspect Charged by Los Angeles DA with Shooting of Santa Monica Cop and Teens

Faces Attempted Murder Charges and Over 100 Years to Life in Prison if Convicted.

Criminal charges have been filed against the man accused of shooting a Santa Monica police officer and wounding two teenagers in two separate incidents last week, officials announced Thursday.

David John Hairston, 30, faces three counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one count of assault on a peace officer, and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities allege the attacks were intentional, premeditated, and carried out with a firearm.

The first incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on June 22, when two minors, ages 14 and 16, were riding in a Waymo autonomous vehicle stopped at the intersection of 2nd Street and Broadway in Santa Monica. Prosecutors say Hairston approached the vehicle on foot and fired into it, striking both teens. They survived with non-life-threatening injuries. Hairston fled the scene.

On June 25, Hairston was reportedly spotted near the Santa Monica Place mall by a police detective investigating the earlier shooting. Officer Lucas Palmeira responded to assist and was allegedly shot at multiple times. He was struck once in the hand. Hairston again fled but was captured a few hours later in Palisades Park.

During Hairston’s arraignment Thursday, the defense raised concerns about his mental competency, prompting the court to suspend proceedings. A competency hearing is scheduled for July 14 in Department 203 of the Hollywood Courthouse. Bail remains set at $4 million.

If convicted on all charges, Hairston could face up to 104 years to life in state prison.

“Our hearts go out to Officer Palmeira and the two young victims and their families who were senselessly targeted during these attacks,” District Attorney Hochman said. “Violence in our community — especially against our children and those who risk their lives to protect us — is unacceptable. We are committed to holding the suspect accountable.”

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Stephen Lonseth of the Crimes Against Peace Officers Division and investigated by the Santa Monica Police Department.

