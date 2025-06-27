Demolition Underway at Beverly Grove Squatter Site After Mystery Fire Renews Safety Fears

Crews Begin Tearing Down Long-Vacant Apartments on First and Flores

Demolition has begun at a group of long-abandoned apartment buildings in Beverly Grove that residents say have become a magnet for crime, drug use, and fires due to ongoing squatting.

Crews arrived this week to tear down the structures located near First Street and South Flores Street, just days after a late-night blaze reignited concerns about the safety of the area. Cell phone footage captured flames erupting behind the buildings early Tuesday morning, prompting neighbors to scramble outside with fire extinguishers in an attempt to prevent the fire from spreading.

For months, residents have raised alarms about deteriorating conditions, blaming a group of approximately 20 squatters for repeated disturbances, including assaults, open drug use, and multiple fires. Despite “No Trespassing” signs and intermittent attention from officials, neighbors say the situation remained largely unchanged. Many reported seeing squatters enter through gaps in the fencing with little resistance.

In a public statement, City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky acknowledged the situation and said, “The ongoing conditions at this property are outrageous and unacceptable. The Council Office has continued to apply pressure to ensure the owner addresses the safety and nuisance issues without delay, including requesting the repair of fencing around the properties and hiring private security,” in an emailed statement.

Previously, the owner had suggested demolition could move forward following the removal of hazardous materials, with plans to eventually build a 50-unit housing complex. No formal timeline for the demolition has been disclosed.