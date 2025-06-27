June 28, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

California Doubles Down on Hollywood: $750M in Tax Credits Approved for Film and TV Industry

Photo: Official

State Lawmakers Back Major Expansion of Production Incentives, Raising Job Projections

Los Angeles’ film and television industry is poised to receive a significant boost after state lawmakers agreed to more than double the annual tax incentive program to $750 million, delivering a key budget win for Governor Gavin Newsom.

The agreement, reached this week by Senate and Assembly leaders, adopts the governor’s proposal to expand the tax credit program from $330 million to $750 million per year. A vote on the funding package is scheduled for Friday as part of a broader trailer bill, according to multiple legislative sources.

Newsom initially introduced the proposal last October in response to declining production levels across the state. The California Film Commission estimates the expanded program could increase industry employment by 40–50%, or between 4,400 and 5,500 jobs.

Authored by Assemblymember Zbur and Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica)—with joint authors Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles), Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton), Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) and Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley), Senator Sasha Renee Perez (D-Pasadena), and Senator Henry Stern (D-Los Angeles), AB 1138 will modernize and strengthen the film tax credit program, ensuring that California gets the greatest possible return on the $750 million investment.

In addition to increased funding, lawmakers are advancing companion legislation—Assembly Bill 1138—that would broaden eligibility and raise the value of tax credits available to individual projects. The base credit would rise from 20% to 35%, with the potential to reach 40% for productions filmed outside Los Angeles County. The bill also opens the program to include sitcoms, animation, and large-scale competition shows.

To address equity concerns, AB 1138 includes a new 2% bonus for productions that employ one to four trainees from job programs focused on historically underserved communities. The bill ensures these trainees will not displace union-represented crew members—a key concern for labor groups.

The legislation also expands workforce reporting requirements to include ZIP code and veteran status, alongside existing categories for race, ethnicity, and gender, in an effort to track and improve geographic and demographic diversity.

A previous provision that would have added a 5% incentive for filming in economically distressed areas was removed due to implementation concerns. In its place, lawmakers opted for a more targeted hiring bonus.

Advocacy groups outside the Los Angeles area, including the Out of Zone Coalition representing filmmakers from the Bay Area and beyond, had pushed for a higher 10% bonus for productions shot outside of L.A. Their request was not granted, though the overall expansion is expected to benefit productions across the state.

AB 1138 is anticipated to pass by July 4 and would take effect immediately upon approval.

in Entertainment, Film, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
News

Iranian Pastor in West L.A. Speaks as Church Rocked by Immigration Raids 

June 28, 2025

Read more
June 28, 2025

Five Detained as Fear Spreads Through Persian Christian Faith Community  Fear has spread through a West Los Angeles congregation after...

Photo: Official
News

Overdose Deaths Drop 22% in Los Angeles County, Marking Largest Decline on Record

June 28, 2025

Read more
June 28, 2025

Fentanyl Fatalities Fell 37% as County Ramps up Funding for Prevention, Treatment Drug overdose deaths in Los Angeles County declined...

Photo Credit: Cinespia/Kelly Lee Barrett
Entertainment, Film, News

Cinespia Brings Fireworks and Fan Favorites to Hollywood Forever This July

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Watch Top Gun, La La Land, and More Under the Stars at Hollywood Forever Cinespia, Los Angeles’ iconic outdoor movie...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Pedestrian Killed on 405 Freeway to State Route 90 Connector in Culver City 

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Fatal Crash on Culver City Adds to Growing Safety Concerns Early Friday, a pedestrian died after being struck by a...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles Returns with Star Chefs, Firefighter Tribute, and Wildfire Relief Efforts

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Culinary Festival Features Exclusive Restaurant Collabs, Support for Small Businesses  EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles, the celebrated food festival curated by The...

Photo: GoFundMe
News

Supporters to Gather This Weekend for Longtime Culver City Paleta Seller Held in Detention

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Family and Neighbors Will Gather Sunday to Sell Paletas and Raise Funds Supporters will gather this Sunday at Veterans Park...
News

Suspect Charged by Los Angeles DA with Shooting of Santa Monica Cop and Teens

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Faces Attempted Murder Charges and Over 100 Years to Life in Prison if Convicted. Criminal charges have been filed against...
Entertainment, Film, News

Captain America Hits the Skirball Big Screen for Heroic Outdoor Movie Night

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Museum-Goers Can Also Catch a Superhero-Themed Drawing Session The Skirball Cultural Center will host an outdoor screening of Captain America:...

Photo: YouTube
News

Demolition Underway at Beverly Grove Squatter Site After Mystery Fire Renews Safety Fears

June 27, 2025

Read more
June 27, 2025

Crews Begin Tearing Down Long-Vacant Apartments on First and Flores  Demolition has begun at a group of long-abandoned apartment buildings...
News, Video

(Video) Welcome to the Urban Jungle — where nature meets the city and style meets soul

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

Whether you’re chasing that gritty city energy or carving out a green oasis in your space, we’re here to help...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Arrested in Shooting That Disrupted Vigil for Slain Teen at Culver City High, Police Say

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

Gunfire Erupted During Memorial Attended by Hundreds at Culver City High School The Culver City police department announced that a...
News

Santa Monica Police Arrest Shooting Suspect After Officer Ambushed Near Downtown Mall

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

Man Linked to Waymo Vehicle Gunfire Taken Into Custody Following Tense Manhunt The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting...

Photo Credit: Frank Lee for Komal
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin Stars Shine Bright on LA: Somni West Hollywood and Providence Earn Top Honors

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

Two Restaurants in Los Angeles Receive Three Stars as Michelin Guide Celebrates Bold Flavors The MICHELIN Guide California 2025 celebrated...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cherished Culver City Ice Cream Vendor Abducted in Broad Daylight

June 26, 2025

Read more
June 26, 2025

Ambrocio “Enrique” Lozano’s Disappearance Led To Grassroots Action Ambrocio Lozano, also known in the neighborhood as Enrique, was abducted around...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Leaders Address Youth Safety Crisis After Teen’s Death, Gunfire at Vigil

June 25, 2025

Read more
June 25, 2025

Leaders Respond Following Tragedy and Shooting at School Vigil Culver City officials convened a press conference Wednesday morning to confront...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR