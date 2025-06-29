Drake Slashes Price on Beverly Hills Estate to $79 Million Amid Market Slowdown

Price Cut Adds to a Broader Retreat From His Los Angeles Real Estate Holdings.

Musician Drake has reduced the price of his Beverly Hills estate by $9 million, listing the high-profile property for $79 million as interest in the luxury home market continues to cool, as reported by Realtor.com.

The Grammy-winning artist, whose public feud with Kendrick Lamar has fueled headlines in recent months, relisted the Tuscan-style mansion on June 24, three years after purchasing it for $75 million from British pop star Robbie Williams. The property was first offered for sale in 2023 with an initial asking price of $88 million.

Located on a nearly 20-acre parcel in one of L.A.’s most exclusive enclaves, the estate features 10 bedrooms, 13.5 bathrooms, nine fireplaces, and approximately 25,000 square feet of living space. A garage on the property can accommodate up to 15 vehicles. Drake had also briefly marketed the home as a luxury rental at $250,000 per month.

While no official reason has been given for the price cut or relisting, the move appears to be part of the Toronto-born performer’s broader retreat from the Los Angeles real estate market. In recent years, he sold his “YOLO Estate” compound in Hidden Hills in three separate transactions totaling $26 million.

Drake still owns several high-end properties, including a $15 million ranch near Houston and a custom-built Toronto residence known as “The Embassy,” which serves as his primary home.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency and Marc Bretter of Maywood Property Group are handling the listing. Neither agent has publicly commented on the price change or the property’s future plans.

Though the estate boasts extensive amenities, its most valuable asset may be the land itself. The nearly 20-acre lot presents a rare development opportunity in Beverly Hills if a buyer opts to redevelop the site.