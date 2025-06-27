June 28, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Pedestrian Killed on 405 Freeway to State Route 90 Connector in Culver City 

Photo: Getty Photos

Fatal Crash on Culver City Adds to Growing Safety Concerns

Early Friday, a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on the connector ramp linking the southbound 405 Freeway to the westbound 90 Freeway in Culver City—marking the second fatal incident on that stretch of roadway this week, officials said.

The collision occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m., prompting a response from the California Highway Patrol and the Culver City Fire Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:42 a.m.

The transition road remained closed for several hours as investigators processed the scene, causing significant delays for southbound commuters. A SigAlert was lifted at 7:12 a.m.

This fatality follows a similar incident earlier in the week. On June 22, Chandler Jones, 33, a former NFL and CFL player and graduate of Bishop Montgomery High School and San Jose State University, was fatally struck near the western end of the 90 Freeway around 2 a.m.

Authorities have not released the identity of Friday’s victim.

