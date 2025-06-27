Captain America Hits the Skirball Big Screen for Heroic Outdoor Movie Night

Museum-Goers Can Also Catch a Superhero-Themed Drawing Session

The Skirball Cultural Center will host an outdoor screening of Captain America: The First Avenger on Friday, June 27, offering Angelenos a chance to experience the World War II-era superhero epic beneath the night sky.

The event begins with gallery access at 6 p.m., followed by the movie at 8:30 p.m. General admission is $18, with discounted rates for seniors, students, and children. Entry is free for Skirball members and kids under two, and includes access to all museum exhibitions.

Directed by Joe Johnston, the 2011 Marvel film stars Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, a scrawny Brooklyn native transformed into the all-American super-soldier who takes on the Red Skull and Nazi forces in 1942. The film explores Rogers’ physical and emotional evolution into Captain America—an icon shaped by courage, compassion, and grit.

As a special bonus, Los Angeles-based cartoonist Jeaux Janovsky will lead a Drop-In and Draw session beginning at 7 p.m. Participants are invited to sketch superheroes, popcorn scenes, or anything that sparks their imagination. A CalArts-trained illustrator with a background in comics, animation, and toy design, Janovsky’s work draws on vibrant pop culture references and Saturday morning cartoon energy.

The screening aligns with the Skirball’s current exhibition Jack Kirby: Heroes and Humanity, which highlights the legacy of the co-creator of Captain America and numerous other comic book legends. Visitors are also encouraged to explore other exhibitions on view, including Diane von Furstenberg: Woman Before Fashion and Away in the Catskills: Summers, Sour Cream, and Dirty Dancing.

Tickets and details are available at skirball.org.